Thermal Management Technologies: Worldwide Market Analysis to 2024 with Profiles on Key Players Parker Hannifin, Advanced Cooling Technologies, and Honeywell International

The thermal management technologies was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period of (2019-2024).



The electronic packaging trend has increased the performance and reduced the size of the product which has led to a significant increase in the power consumption of the system which is going to be a creative thermal management advancement with good system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

Increase in vehicle energy efficiency and performance, and reduction in costs is driving the market. The thermal management market for the electric & hybrid vehicle is growing due to its increased battery capacity, developing charging infrastructure, and consumer preference for electric vehicles. DuPont leading refrigerants offer low global warming potential, which can be considered for hybrid and electric vehicle battery systems, where the need to control the temperature range is critical.

Thermal management technology proliferation is a key driver for the market with increased proliferation of embedded computing in automotive, healthcare, buildings, space, and another commercial/consumer markets. The chip-cooling solutions and fan-based air cooling, such as piezoelectric fans are has proven very resilient in the face of growing thermal demands.

Design complexities in components used in thermal management specifically in electronic devices due to use of various transistors are restraining the growth of market.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand in Consumer Electronics Will Enhance the Market Growth

Due to developments in the electronics industry, the introduction of smaller and smarter products are increasing. These advancements in the industry have led to an increased need for innovative thermal management technologies to improve the system performance and reliability, by avoiding the heat generated by the devices.

The smartphone and the tablet material market has witnessed considerable growth in the past decade. Owing to the sensitivity toward the weight and the costs, the said market will rely largely on advanced materials for cooling solutions rather than secondary heat sinks.

The chip-cooling technologies are evolving over the years to accommodate steep increase in heat flux in electronic devices as single-phase heat is transferring to multi-phase heat transfer, which has led to the design of advanced cooling solutions for the market.

Due to increasing growth rate in consumer electronics in United States, Artificial intelligence (AI) and fast connectivity are becoming the critical ingredients for the next era of category leaders in smartphones, smart home devices and smart speakers which will drive the thermal management technologies market. Convection cooling devices are widely used in electronic circuits and printed circuit boards (PCBs). This has resulted in the growth of thermal management device market. Thus, these devices help lower the peak temperature of the systems with natural and forced convection cooling technologies.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in thermal management technologies market due to the progression of electronics and semiconductor industries.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market for automotive thermal management system, where China is assessed for the highest growth due to the substantial demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in this country.

The rise in industrialization and the number of end-user industry companies in developing economies, such as China and India are offering numerous untapped opportunities. Moreover, the presence of the considerable amount of electronic manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, along with the increased adoption of heat dissipation solutions to improve the heat dissipation in next-generation electronics is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape



The thermal management technologies is highly fragmented with no player accounting for a significant market share. Also local players are increasing in this market which is making a high rivalry among the competitors. Key players are Parker Hannifin Corporation, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc, etc.



Recent Developments

April 2019 - Gentherm, the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, was recognized as a 2019 Automotive News PACE Award winner for its battery thermal management (BTM) system. The prestigious PACE Award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance. This enables better battery performance in extreme conditions and prolongs the life of the vehicle's battery.

