Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, July 26, 2019

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring. 

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.: 
Armstrong 
Tarkett 
Mannington Mills 
NOX Corporation 
LG Hausys 
Congoleum 
Mohawk 
Gerflor 
Forbo 
Beaulieu 
RiL 
Metroflor 
Milliken 
Polyflor 
Karndean 
Parterre 
Snmo LVT 
Hailide New Material 

The main contents of the report including: 
Global market size and forecast 
Regional market size, production data and export & import 
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business 
Global market size by Major Application 
Global market size by Major Type 

Major applications as follows: 
Commercial Use 
Residential Use 
Major Type as follows: 
Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) 
Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) 

Regional market size, production data and export & import: 
Asia-Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview 
1.1 Scope of Statistics 
1.1.1 Scope of Products 
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers 
1.1.3 Scope of Application 
1.1.4 Scope of Type 
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries 
1.2 Global Market Size 

2 Regional Market 
2.1 Regional Production 
2.2 Regional Demand 
2.3 Regional Trade 

3 Key Manufacturers 
3.1 Armstrong 
3.1.1 Company Information 
3.1.2 Product & Services 
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.1.4 Recent Development 
3.2 Tarkett 
3.2.1 Company Information 
3.2.2 Product & Services 
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.2.4 Recent Development 
3.3 Mannington Mills 
3.3.1 Company Information 
3.3.2 Product & Services 
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.3.4 Recent Development 
3.4 NOX Corporation 
3.4.1 Company Information 
3.4.2 Product & Services 
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.4.4 Recent Development 
3.5 LG Hausys 
3.5.1 Company Information 
3.5.2 Product & Services 
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.5.4 Recent Development 
3.6 Congoleum 
3.6.1 Company Information 
3.6.2 Product & Services 
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.6.4 Recent Development 
3.7 Mohawk 
3.7.1 Company Information 
3.7.2 Product & Services 
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.7.4 Recent Development 
3.8 Gerflor 
3.8.1 Company Information 
3.8.2 Product & Services 
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.8.4 Recent Development 
3.9 Forbo 
3.9.1 Company Information 
3.9.2 Product & Services 
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.9.4 Recent Development 
3.10 Beaulieu 
3.10.1 Company Information 
3.10.2 Product & Services 
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.10.4 Recent Development 
3.11 RiL 
3.11.1 Company Information 
3.11.2 Product & Services 
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
3.11.4 Recent Development 
3.12 Metroflor 
3.13 Milliken 
3.14 Polyflor 
3.15 Karndean 
3.16 Parterre 
3.17 Snmo LVT 
3.18 Hailide New Material 

4 Major Application 
4.1 Commercial Use 
4.1.1 Overview 
4.1.2 Commercial Use Market Size and Forecast 
4.2 Residential Use 
4.2.1 Overview 
4.2.2 Residential Use Market Size and Forecast 

Continued....

