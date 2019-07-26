AI Technology & Systems spreading AI education to train budding Indian youth

AI Technology & Systems Rohit Sharma (AITS Founder & Adjunct professor in California Science & Technology University) Parakram Raj Bhardwaj (AITS Brand Warrior & AI Advocate)

AITS has developed AI internship program rich in technical content designed for budding Indian youth population.

MILPITAS, USA, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Technology & Systems spreading AI education to train budding Indian youthAITS has developed AI internship program rich in technical content designed for budding Indian youth population. The program was immediately popular and was flooded with thousands of applications. AITS community service arm has selected a large number of undergraduates, postgraduates and working engineers to educate in deep learning compiler development ( https://ai-techsystems.com/dnn-compiler/ AI Technology & Systems (AITS in short) is known for its high-tech work in the field of AI. As part of its responsibility, it has decided to spread education in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning via an internship program rich in technical content for budding youth in India, while Indian universities and academics catchup. In the month of July Company hired over 200 undergraduates, postgraduates and researchers as Intern in his free internship program from Top Indian colleges.AITS is planning to launch several Free Internship programs for Indian students in the next 6 months, so Indian Students can learn about Artificial Intelligence and have real hands-on experience of the AI industry.AITS currently working on the Open Sources DNN Compiler that designed to enable and perform Deep Learning and Neural Networks by focusing on features of custom Artificial Intelligence accelerators like RISC-V, Raspberry pi 4 and others.Mr. Rohit Sharma, (AITS Founder and adjunct professor in California Science & Technology University) said, this is a unique opportunity for the young force to enroll and get ahead. Indian workforce is behind in AI, ML and DL compared to USA and China. Indian technical universities are still struggling with course content and trained educators to start programs. AITS has taken on itself in raising the workforce skills.Mr. Parakram Raj Bhardwaj, (Co-Founder and AI Advocate) said, Indian students do not know what the real AI is and what AI becomes in the next few years. In India, there is only 555 ai specialist in the country of 133.92 crores people, According to Global AI Talent Report 2019. That's why we decided to help our generation to become smarter and industry-friendly and AITS internship program doing the same for students. In the Internship program, we are trying to provide the best in the class working environment and full controls of our technology. So they can learn and earn without any fear in the future.About AITS: AITS was founded in 2018 to transform startup and enterprises with AI. We work with our partners and clients to identify opportunities with AI to increase their business value. We work with several Fortune-500 corporations and agencies like AMD to deliver scalable application and value-added services and also won numerous awards for research and innovation. AITS is a privately funded startup with offices in US and India. For more information about AI Technology & Systems, visit its website https://ai-techsystems.com/

AI Technology & Systems spreading AI education to train budding Indian youth



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.