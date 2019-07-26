Qatar HVAC Maintenance Service Market Set to Reach $291.8M by 2023 - Upcoming Major Events in the Country & Growing Construction Industry Propels the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar HVAC Maintenance Service Market by HVAC Type, by End-User, by Maintenance Type, by Region - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is anticipated to reach $291.8 million by 2023, the growth of the market will primarily be attributed to upcoming major events in the country and the growing construction industry propelling the growth of HVAC industry.



On the basis of HVAC type, the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is segmented into heating, ventilation and cooling, of which cooling, the largest HVAC type in terms of revenue in 2017, is further segmented into variable refrigerant flow (VRF), ducted split/packaged unit, split units, chillers, and room ACs. Of these categories, ducted split/packaged unit accounted for majority of the revenue share in 2017, in the country.



Ducted as well as packaged units usually provide an extensive service maintenance guide. Although, a large chunk of maintenance cost of ducted split/packaged unit is comprised of labor charges, filters and fan blades require replacement at regular intervals. Also, every routine service requires checking for leaks and blocked drain openings making it a cumbersome and time-consuming process.



On the basis of end-user type, the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is segmented into commercial, industrial and residential where-in commercial is further split into commercial offices/buildings, hospitality, supermarkets/hypermarkets, government, transportation and healthcare. Of these, commercial offices/buildings category held the highest market share in 2017.



Moreover, Qatar's hospitality industry is witnessing unprecedent year-over-year growth, as the country gears-up for Vision 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2022. There are 106 hotels in Qatar and 62 proposed hotels, including 4-star, 5-star, and 7-star, and 13,733 guestrooms are under-construction, which is projected to be completed by 2020. With construction of around 16 proposed malls underway in the country, these facilities are set to proliferate in the coming years and would further bolster the demand for HVAC maintenance market in hospitality sector.



The country is poised to witness positive growth in the construction market due to major upcoming event FIFA World Cup 2022. This would assist in boosting HVAC installation in the country thereby positively impacting Qatar HVAC maintenance service market. Also, refurbishment of preinstalled units in the stadiums is also driving the demand for HVAC maintenance service in the country. Qatar is spending over $10 billion on stadiums and training grounds for the upcoming events.



Moreover, events such as World Athletics Championships to be held in 2019 in Doha is further expected to offer lucrative market opportunities for HVAC maintenance service market players. These events would attract major tourists and further propel the construction of new hotels. These events would attract major tourism in the country, coupled with overall growth in food and beverage industry. These factors would further propel Qatar HVAC maintenance service market growth.



The Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is highly fragmented with large number of players operating in the market. Moreover, the country's populace is brand conscious; especially the large enterprises, in oil & gas industries, and large corporate buildings, which is resulting in huge adoption of HVAC maintenance service from Europe-based brands due to their superior quality of service offerings.



Some of the major players operating in the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market are Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Al-Ta'adhod Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Leminar Air Conditioning Co. L.L.C., Johnson Controls International PLC, Cayan Facilities Management (FM), Standard Services Qatar, Crafter Qatar, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Metri Engineering Services (MES) Qatar WLL, EMCO Qatar and Electromechanical Maintenance Services (EMS) WLL.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction



Chapter 5. Qatar Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Electromechanical Maintenance Services (EMS) WLL

EMCO Qatar

Metri Engineering Services (MES) Qatar WLL

Crafter Qatar

Standard Services Qatar

Cayan Facilities Management (FM)

Johnson Controls International PLC

Leminar Air Conditioning Co. LLC

Ingersoll-Rand PLC



United Technologies Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Al-Ta'adhod Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Carrier Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ri8zui

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.