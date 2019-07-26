Global Wine Packaging Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.65% Over 2019-2024 - Use of BiB (Bag in Box) Wine Packaging is a Key Driver

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wine packaging market was valued at USD 21.46 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 25.11 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.65% over the forecast period of (2019-2024).



Key Highlights



Use of BiB (Bag in box) wine packaging is a key driver for the market as it is made of a multi-layered flexible film that are physically resistant and a barrier against gases and the wine contained in the bag can be consumed gradually as the residual product is protected from contact with the air.

As wine is recognized as the favored drink on numerous occasions, owing to the high availability of its extensive selection catering to particular audience groups is driving the market at a steady growth.

Growing stringent government regulations and environmental concerns related to some of the packaging raw materials might act as restraints to the market growth.

Major Market Trends



Glass Packaging to Hold Largest Market Share

Glass is considered an effective material for wine packaging as it provides protection against external chemical, biological, and physical influences, also glass can be recycled a number of times without losing its durability or quality. Glass is expected to account for a major proportion of the wine packaging market.

Diversity of color, shape, printing, and finishing options are some of the factors fueling product demand in the wine industry. The other major advantage of glass packaging is that it can be molded into various shape and sizes, facilitating its use across different industry verticals.

Increasing disposable income of working population, improving lifestyles, and rising consumer spending on lifestyle products and activities are expected to drive the demand for wine market and prevalent liquor consumption. It is attracting various domestic and international beer manufacturers to expand their footprint in the liquor market.

Therefore, as glass bottles are mostly used for wine packaging, with increasing wine consumption, glass bottles will also witness an increase in their usage, globally.

North America to Account for a Major Share

The North American market is rising due to above average growth of US wine production.

The United States market is growing due to benefit from continued favorable gains in domestic wine consumption and production and increases in disposable personal income. In the US, wine is being consumed more at the time of meals at home rather than drinking at restaurants or special events.

Wine containers are experiencing rapidly increasing diversity in terms of package formats and sizes. Cork demand will also benefit from the stronger cultural preference in the US than in many other countries, though growing competition from alternative packaging formats can limit its usage.

Glass bottles are by far the leading wine container type in US, but glass will continue to lose market share to a growing array of alternative package formats, such as bag in box, plastic bottles, plastic cups, etc.

Competitive Landscape



The wine packaging market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of small players that operate in regional markets and mass of large players that have global presence. Players are introducing innovative methods of packaging that are not only attractive but also eco-friendly. Major players are Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group S.A., etc.



Recent key developments in the market are:



March 2019 - In Packaging Innovations 2019, Garcon Wines launched its 10 flat bottle case, which is a world's most compact wine bottle can. The case allows for 2.28 times the amount of product to be loaded on a pallet compared to traditional glass wine bottles.

January 2019 - MASPACK Packaging USA, the American arm of Italian based MASPACK Packaging, is ready to shake up the US market, providing advanced bottling, packaging and robotics solutions to the wine and beverage industry. With the help of experience and expertise in integration, automation, engineering and strategic planning, the firm will produce a packaging solution based on the design and delivery solution.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Bag in Box Wine Packaging Due to Multi-Layered Flexible Film

4.3.2 Consumer Preferences with Favoured Drink in Occasions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Stringent Government Regulations in Raw Material Packaging

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Material

5.1.1 Glass

5.1.2 Plastic

5.1.3 Metal

5.1.4 Paper Board

5.1.5 Other Packaging Materials

5.2 By Type of Packaging

5.2.1 Bottles

5.2.2 Bag in Box

5.2.3 Aseptic Cartons

5.2.4 Other Packaging Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amcor Limited

6.1.2 Ardagh Group S.A.

6.1.3 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 CCL Industries Inc.

6.1.6 Encore Glass Inc.

6.1.7 Exal Group

6.1.8 G3 Enterprises Incorporated

6.1.9 International Paper Company

6.1.10 Hoover Container Solutions Incorporated

6.1.11 Enoplastic S.p.A.

6.1.12 Sparflex S.A. (Maverik Enterprises Incorporated)

6.1.13 Multi-Color Incorporation (Platinum Equity LLC )

6.1.14 Owens-Illinois Group Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrdsrn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

