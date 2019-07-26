Clinical Trials Market Estimated to Witness Significant Growth at a 5.7% CAGR Over the Forecast Period 2018-2023, Says MRFR

Clinical Trials Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III) Study Design (Interventional, Observational and Expanded Access), Indication (Autoimmune/Inflammation), End User (Medical Institutes, Hospitals) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast Till 2023

Market Outlook

Clinical trial is research study which involve people (healthy volunteers or patients) to test the safety and efficacy of a new treatment or medicine. In healthcare industry clinical trials are performed for medicine, medical devices which includes hearing aid and surgical procedure.

The key factors driving the clinical trial industry includes rising prevalence of diseases, high R&D expenditure of the pharmaceutical industry, and growth of new treatments such as personalized medicine is supporting to grow the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled workforce clinical research, lower healthcare reimbursement in the developing countries and stringent regulations for patient enrollment, hinder the market growth.

Competition Analysis

Charles River Laboratories, Paraxel International Corporation, Quintiles IMS, ICON plc, SGS SA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Clinipace, Laboratory Corporation of America, Pfizer and Others are some of the major players for global clinical trials market.

Segmentation

The global clinical trials market is segmented on the basis of phase, study design, indication and end users. On the basis of the phase, the market is categorized into phase I, phase II, phase III, and phase IV. On the basis of study design, the global clinical trials market is segmented into interventional, observational and expanded access. On the basis of indication, the global clinical trials market is segmented into autoimmune/inflammation, pain management, oncology, central nervous system (CNS) condition, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular and others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental institutes and dental academic and research institutes.

On the regional basis, the global clinical trial market in the Americas is segmented into two major regions, i.e., North America and Latin America. The North American region is likely to hold the major share in the global clinical trial market owing to the presence of well-established healthcare sector, growing prevalence of high diseases and also increasing funding from government. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to increasing geriatric population with either one or more disease and favorable environment such as low operating cost, skilled technician and increasing healthcare facilities provides favorable scenario for the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global clinical trial market owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotech companies with R&D units in America and increasing patient population suffering from cardiac problem boost the clinical trial market in this region. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of developed economies like U.S. and Canada fuels the market growth.

Europe is second in the global Clinical Trial Market owing to increasing government support, rising clinical trial facilities both in private and government sector increases the clinical trial market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to the presence of developing economies, a growing healthcare sector and standard regulations related to healthcare industry promotes the manufactures to establish R&D unit in this region which drives the market with the region. The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global clinical trial market owing to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region.

