Community West Bancshares Earns $1.6 Million, or $0.18 Per Diluted Share, in 2Q19; Highlighted by Continued Net Interest Margin Improvement; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.055 Per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- GOLETA, Calif., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (Community West or the Company), (NASDAQ: CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (Bank), today reported earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19), compared to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 1Q19, and $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in 2Q18.

In the first six months of 2019, net income was $3.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018.

“Our operating performance in the second quarter generated solid net interest income and an improved net interest margin, due to strong loan growth, higher loan yields and an improved asset mix,” stated Martin E. Plourd, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our earnings have been impacted by branch expansion costs over these last several quarters, we are now beginning to see the positive results of our efforts, with total demand deposits increasing 24% year-over-year. With an appreciation for the patience of our shareholders and our recent office expansion completed, our focus moving forward is growing revenue, reducing reliance on expensive non-core funding, and intently rationalizing our non-interest expenses.”

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Net income was $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 2Q19, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in 1Q19, and $1.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in 2Q18.

Net interest margin improved to 4.07% for 2Q19, compared to 3.99% for 1Q19 and compared to 4.06% for 2Q18.

Total demand deposits increased $33.7 million to $456.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $422.6 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $88.4 million compared to $367.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Total loans increased $18.8 million to $788.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $770.1 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $29.0 million compared to $759.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Book value per common share increased to $9.19 at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.05 at March 31, 2019, and $8.90 at June 30, 2018.

Provision for loan losses was $177,000 for the quarter, compared to a credit for loan losses of ($57,000) for 1Q19, and provision for loan losses of $117,000 for 2Q18.

Net nonaccrual loans decreased to $3.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $3.7 million at June 30, 2018. The Bank had $1.1 million of other real estate owned at June 30, 2019.

Income Statement

Second quarter net interest income increased to $8.5 million, compared to $8.2 million in 1Q19 and $8.3 million in 2Q18. In the first six months of 2019 net interest income was $16.7 million, which was unchanged compared to the first six months of 2018.

Non-interest income was $692,000 in 2Q19, compared to $604,000 in 1Q19 and $688,000 in 2Q18. Non-interest income was $1.3 million in both the first six months of 2019 and 2018.

“Our net interest margin improved eight basis points in the second quarter compared to the preceding quarter as a result of improved yields on earning assets and stabilization in our cost of funds,” said Susan C. Thompson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Second quarter net interest margin improved to 4.07%, from 3.99% in 1Q19, and 4.06% in 2Q18. In the first six months of 2019, the net interest margin was 4.03%, compared to 4.15% in the prior year period.

Non-interest expenses totaled $6.8 million in 2Q19, compared to $6.7 million in the preceding quarter and $6.3 million in the prior year second quarter. In the first six months of 2019, non-interest expense was $13.5 million, compared to $12.8 million in the first six months of 2018. The year-over-year increase for the six-month period was primarily attributable to the Company’s expansion, including the most recent opening of our full-service branch in Paso Robles in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased $18.8 million, or 2.4% to $788.9 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $770.1 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $29.0 million, or 3.8%, compared to $759.9 million at June 30, 2018.

Commercial real estate loans outstanding (which include SBA 504, construction and land) were up 7.3% from year ago levels to $391.3 million at June 30, 2019 and comprise 49.6% of the total loan portfolio. Manufactured housing loans were up 8.0% from year ago levels to $253.3 million and represent 32.1% of total loans. Commercial loans (which include agriculture loans) were down 8.2% from year ago levels to $108.6 million and represent 13.8% of the total loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased $30.4 million, or 4.1% to $765.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $734.7 million at March 31, 2019, and increased $62.5 million, or 8.9% compared to $702.6 million at June 30, 2018. Non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to $112.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $135.5 million at March 31, 2019, but increased $5.3 million compared to $107.2 million at June 30, 2018. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $56.7 million to $343.8 million compared to $287.1 million at March 31, 2019 and increased $83.1 million compared to $260.7 million at June 30, 2018. Certificates of deposit which include broker deposits decreased $4.5 million to $292.5 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $297.0 million at March 31, 2019 and decreased $27.7 million compared to $320.2 million at June 30, 2018.

Total assets were $905.6 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $882.4 million at March 31, 2019 and increased $40.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to $865.1 million at June 30, 2018. Stockholders’ equity increased to $77.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $76.5 million at March 31, 2019, and $73.4 million at June 30, 2018. Book value per common share increased to $9.19 at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.05 at March 31, 2019, and $8.90 at June 30, 2018.

Credit Quality

Due to strong loan growth in the second quarter, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $177,000. This compares to a credit to the provision for loan losses of ($57,000) in 1Q19 and provision for loan losses of $117,000 in 2Q18. The allowance for loan losses including the reserve for undisbursed loans was $9.0 million at June 30, 2019, or 1.20% of total loans held for investment, compared to 1.20% at March 31, 2019, and 1.22% a year ago. Net nonaccrual loans plus net other assets acquired through foreclosure were $4.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.3 million at March 31, 2019, and $3.9 million at June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, net nonaccrual loans consisted of $2.3 million of commercial loans including commercial agriculture, $0.3 million of manufactured housing loans, $0.2 million of home equity loans, $0.1 million of SBA loans, and $0.1 million of commercial real estate loans.

There was $1.1 million in other assets acquired through foreclosure as of June 30, 2019. This compares to no other assets acquired through foreclosure at March 31, 2019, and $213,000 in other assets acquired through foreclosure a year ago.

Cash Dividend Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable August 30, 2019 to common shareholders of record on August 13, 2019. The current annualized yield, based on the closing price of CWBC shares of $9.65 on June 30, 2019, was 2.23%.

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has eight full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Westlake Village, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Industry Accolades

In April 2019, Community West was awarded a “Premier” rating by The Findley Reports. For 51 years, The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States. In making their selections, The Findley Reports focuses on these four ratios: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets, and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 10,907 $ 10,541 $ 10,020 $ 21,448 $ 19,671 Investment securities and other 460 484 381 944 718 Total interest income 11,367 11,025 10,401 22,392 20,389 Interest expense Deposits 2,583 2,444 1,708 5,027 3,151 Other borrowings 286 358 382 644 577 Total interest expense 2,869 2,802 2,090 5,671 3,728 Net interest income 8,498 8,223 8,311 16,721 16,661 Provision (credit) for loan losses 177 (57 ) 117 120 (27 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,321 8,280 8,194 16,601 16,688 Non-interest income Other loan fees 323 258 323 581 619 Document processing fees 124 87 130 211 247 Service charges 139 139 122 278 238 Other 106 120 113 226 223 Total non-interest income 692 604 688 1,296 1,327 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 4,318 4,381 4,042 8,699 8,191 Occupancy, net 768 782 741 1,550 1,525 Professional services 405 381 301 786 605 Data processing 201 224 206 425 418 Depreciation 218 213 186 431 353 FDIC assessment 154 170 164 324 378 Advertising and marketing 230 129 163 359 333 Stock-based compensation 97 95 87 192 203 Other 369 342 367 711 784 Total non-interest expenses 6,760 6,717 6,257 13,477 12,790 Income before provision for income taxes 2,253 2,167 2,625 4,420 5,225 Provision for income taxes 673 657 758 1,330 1,544 Net income $ 1,580 $ 1,510 $ 1,867 $ 3,090 $ 3,681 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.37 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.36 $ 0.42





COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in 000's, except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,032 $ 1,907 $ 3,376 $ 2,983 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 55,149 51,499 50,986 53,932 Investment securities 30,414 31,562 33,720 32,353 Loans: Commercial 108,599 116,103 118,263 118,518 Commercial real estate 391,293 369,206 364,679 365,809 SBA 17,560 18,070 22,724 19,077 Manufactured housing 253,250 248,669 234,598 247,114 Single family real estate 11,575 11,611 10,682 11,261 HELOC 6,696 6,585 9,502 6,756 Other (65 ) (178 ) (558 ) (292 ) Total loans 788,908 770,066 759,890 768,243 Loans, net Held for sale 45,447 46,995 52,886 48,355 Held for investment 743,461 723,071 707,004 719,888 Less: Allowance for loan losses (8,887 ) (8,648 ) (8,622 ) (8,691 ) Net held for investment 734,574 714,423 698,382 711,197 NET LOANS 780,021 761,418 751,268 759,552 Other assets 37,951 36,008 25,777 28,471 TOTAL ASSETS $ 905,567 $ 882,394 $ 865,127 $ 877,291 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 112,463 $ 135,495 $ 107,168 $ 108,161 Interest-bearing demand 343,841 287,095 260,708 270,431 Savings 16,264 15,128 14,515 14,641 Certificates of deposit ($250,000 or more) 90,170 91,580 88,752 93,439 Other certificates of deposit 202,373 205,431 231,460 229,334 Total deposits 765,111 734,729 702,603 716,006 Other borrowings 46,000 52,750 81,843 75,000 Other liabilities 16,627 18,462 7,233 10,134 TOTAL LIABILITIES 827,738 805,941 791,679 801,140 Stockholders' equity 77,829 76,453 73,448 76,151 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 905,567 $ 882,394 $ 865,127 $ 877,291 Common shares outstanding 8,465 8,450 8,254 8,533 Book value per common share $ 9.19 $ 9.05 $ 8.90 $ 8.92





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended PERFORMANCE MEASURES AND RATIOS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Return on average common equity 8.18 % 7.99 % 10.26 % 8.09 % 10.28 % Return on average assets 0.73 % 0.71 % 0.90 % 0.72 % 0.90 % Efficiency ratio 73.56 % 76.10 % 69.54 % 74.80 % 71.11 % Net interest margin 4.07 % 3.99 % 4.06 % 4.03 % 4.15 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average assets $ 864,583 $ 859,684 $ 836,394 $ 862,146 $ 824,611 Average earning assets 838,104 834,944 820,854 836,533 809,133 Average total loans 777,828 768,253 750,575 773,067 743,640 Average deposits 726,366 716,953 704,251 721,685 703,319 Average common equity 77,432 76,683 72,993 77,059 72,217 EQUITY ANALYSIS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total common equity $ 77,829 $ 76,453 $ 73,448 Common stock outstanding 8,465 8,450 8,254 Book value per common share $ 9.19 $ 9.05 $ 8.90 ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Nonaccrual loans, net $ 3,016 $ 3,257 $ 3,704 Nonaccrual loans, net/total loans 0.38 % 0.42 % 0.49 % Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 1,074 $ - $ 213 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net $ 4,090 $ 3,257 $ 3,917 Nonaccrual loans plus other assets acquired through foreclosure, net/total assets 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.45 % Net loan (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter $ (62 ) $ (14 ) $ (47 ) Net (recoveries)/charge-offs in the quarter/total loans (0.01 %) 0.00 % (0.01 %) Allowance for loan losses $ 8,887 $ 8,648 $ 8,622 Plus: Reserve for undisbursed loan commitments 81 87 97 Total allowance for credit losses $ 8,968 $ 8,735 $ 8,719 Allowance for loan losses/total loans held for investment 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses/nonaccrual loans, net 294.66 % 265.52 % 232.78 % Community West Bank * Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.66 % 8.63 % 8.88 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.53 % 9.62 % 10.10 % Total capital ratio 10.67 % 10.76 % 11.28 % INTEREST SPREAD ANALYSIS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Yield on total loans 5.62 % 5.56 % 5.35 % Yield on investments 3.89 % 3.55 % 2.74 % Yield on interest earning deposits 1.89 % 2.22 % 1.49 % Yield on earning assets 5.44 % 5.36 % 5.08 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.70 % 1.64 % 1.16 % Cost of total deposits 1.43 % 1.38 % 0.97 % Cost of borrowings 2.64 % 2.91 % 2.90 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.76 % 1.74 % 1.30 % * Capital ratios are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.





Contact: Susan C. Thompson, EVP & CFO 805.692.5821 www.communitywestbank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.