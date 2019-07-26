Soledad O’Brien to Headline NACD Annual Awards Event Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion

2019 NXT Gala Will Recognize Exemplary Board Leadership Practices

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, is pleased to announce Soledad O’Brien, award-winning journalist and documentarian, as master of ceremonies for the 2019 NACD NXT™ Gala . The annual awards event, which applauds exemplary board leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, will take place during the NACD Global Board Leaders’ Summit on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.



“I am thrilled to be a part of this unique event to recognize the breakthrough practices of these boards in the area of diversity,” said O’Brien. “These boards understand that a diverse composition of directors will strengthen their ability to make wise and informed decisions and have a positive impact on future generations.”

As the host of the Sunday morning syndicated political show, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, O’Brien has established herself as one of the most recognized names in broadcasting. Her Emmy Award-winning reporting and acclaimed documentary series, Black in America and Latino in America, have highlighted the challenges facing underserved and disenfranchised communities while establishing her as a champion of diversity. A prominent philanthropist, O’Brien is the founder of PowHERful, a foundation that mentors and funds college tuition and expenses for young women.

“The 40 boards nominated represent the leading edge of board diversity and innovation,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. “What is impressive is the ability of these boards to foster inclusive practices not only in the boardroom but beyond—throughout the culture of the company.”

NACD is proud to partner with Deloitte on this multiyear initiative to highlight breakthrough board practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation. To bring this message to a wider audience, NACD earlier this year launched its first-ever podcast, Future Fluency, which explores the links between diversity, culture, inclusion, and innovation. In addition, NACD has started a scholarship program to help support high-potential board candidates with complimentary access to NACD education and resources. For more information and to register for the NXT Gala, visit www.NACDonline.org/NXT .

