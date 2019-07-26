Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size, Thriving With CAGR 6% In The Forecast 2017- 2023 | Industry Share, Trends, Applications, Innovations, and Challenges

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Report Insights And Industry Analysis By Category By Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Disorder), Class (Antiallergy, Anti-Inflammatory), Dosage (Eye Drops), Product (Prescription, OTC Drug), Distribution Channel – Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2017-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ophthalmic Drugs Market is expected to utilize a CAGR Of 6.0 % in the forecast period. Escalating instances of eye diseases are prompting growth in the ophthalmic drug market report that review the pharmaceutical industry have been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities.

Increased level of research in the market is expected to motivate the development of ophthalmic drugs. The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector is expected to motivate the market at an incremental rate in the coming years. Moreover, increased government backing is expected to encourage the progress of the ophthalmic drug market in the approaching years.

Competitive Analysis

The market is anticipated to display positive signs for market growth in the approaching period. The demographic changes are expected to show a positive effect on the progress of the market. The level of competitiveness of the environment in the market is expected to be reasonable as there is ample scope for progress. The fiscal policies that are in effect in the market are expected to lead to a robust pace of development.

The leverage created by the companies by deploying marketing strategies and activities is further enhancing the expansion of the market. The enhancement of production facilities is expected to motivate the market’s progress. The trade liberalization in the market and technological developments are expected to encourage the development of the market in the approaching years. The surge in e-commerce activities is expected to motivate the market in the upcoming years.

The central competitors in the ophthalmic drugs market globally are Allergan Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc., Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shire Plc, Actavis Generics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and others.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental evaluation of the ophthalmic drugs market is carried out on the basis of drug class, indication, type of dosage, product, and distribution channel. Based on the indications, the market is segmented into uveitis, glaucoma, inflammation/infection, retinal disorders, dry eye, allergies, and others. By the drug class, the ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into anti-VEGF agents, antiallergy, antiglaucoma, anti-inflammatory, and others.

The anti-inflammatory segment is moreover segmented into nonsteroidal drugs and steroidal drugs. Based on the type of dosage, the market is segmented into eye solutions, capsules and tablets, eye drops, ointments, and gels. Based on the product, the ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into prescription drugs and OTC drugs. Based on the distribution channel, the market for ophthalmic drugs is segmented into drug stores, online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and others. Based on the regions, the market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, America, and the Middle East.

A number of factors such as rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing awareness, huge research funding in ophthalmology, unmet medical needs, rising competition among market players, improving regulatory framework, aging population, and increasing government assistance, are a few factors propelling the growth of the global ophthalmic drugs market. According to the 2017 statistics suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), the chronic eye disease is the main cause of vision loss, globally.However, the high cost associated with a diagnosis of eye diseases, side effects of available treatment options, and lack of healthcare insurance may hamper the growth of the market.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the ophthalmic drugs market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, America, and the Middle East. As per the analysis, the Americas leads the ophthalmic drugs market owing to the incidence of the patient population, mounting prevalence of eye diseases, sophisticated technology, high healthcare spending, and the existence of the leading players.

The European region holds the next position in the ophthalmic drugs market. It is estimated that the government backing for research and development expenditure, increasing competition among marketers, and alterations in reimbursement policies in healthcare are expected to drive the European market. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing ophthalmic drugs market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand, and development of healthcare technology. The Middle Eastern and African region keeps the last share of the ophthalmic drugs market owing to muted development, lack of technical knowledge, and deprived medical amenities.

Industry Updates

February 2019- Bausch + Lomb, a leading eye health company, announced that it had received FDA approval for LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel). The new gel formulation is intended to treat postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

