Dental Prosthetics Market 2019 to Raise Value at 5.5% CAGR in Terms of Growth up to 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) The market for dental prosthetics has been anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 5.5% over the period of 2016 to 2023.

Prosthodontics is a professional field of dentistry that deals with removable and fixed dental restorations to reinstate dental function and appearance. Dentists are capable of diagnosing, planning and managing cures with the application of dental prostheses to handle a wide range of oral health ailments. They also have a powerful focus on eliminating the risk of these issues occurring again in the future.

Prosthodontic treatments are mostly preferred for cosmetic or functional reasons. They are framed to restore the natural function and appearance of the gums, teeth, and other areas of the face. They can also assist in treating jaw ailments such as temporomandibular joint disorders (TMJD).

Prosthodontics practitioners are skilled in the use of an extensive range of dental prostheses which can include implants, bridges, dentures, crowns, and overdentures. Dental implant is a permanent solution for missing teeth. Implants are generally created from strong titanium. They are strategically placed in the jaw where they act as tooth roots. Once they've bonded with the jawbone, implants get covered by a natural-looking crown. Bridges and crowns are prosthetic teeth that are extensively used in filling gaps between the teeth or uphold the natural strength, function, and appearance of the gum. They are cemented onto the teeth on a permanent basis. Crowns are basically made from porcelain, ceramic or metal and are framed to look like natural teeth. Bridges are typical fixed dentures that fill gaps in the teeth with the help of crowns on each side. Dentures are generally used to substitute an individual teeth or entire set of teeth.

Overdentures are also considered as a widely accepted option that are anchored firmly within the mouth with the usage of dental implants. This situation proves to be helpful in reducing the bone loss which is often the case with traditional dentures.

The worldwide market for dental prosthetics is expanding notably owing to several factors such as surging awareness about oral health and a sharp increase in the geriatric population which are propelling the development for dental prosthetics market. Dental prosthetics makers are developing new and groundbreaking products to offer more progressive solutions to the dental practitioners. Besides, the growing consciousness about the presentability of the teeth leads to the growth of the cosmetic dentistry.

The worldwide market for dental prosthetics is expanding moderately and has a promising future.

Key Players

The Dental Prosthetics Market segment has been dominated by key players such as DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), 3M (US), Nobel Biocare (Part of Danaher corporation) (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Osstem Prosthetics (South Korea), Planmeca OY (Finland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), and CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland).

Market Segmentation

The Global Dental Prosthetics Market has been segmented based on the type of material, end-user, and type. Based on type of material the market has been segmented into Metal, Porcelain-fused-to-metal (PFM), all ceramic, and others. Based on end-user, the global dental prosthetics market has been segmented into dental research laboratories, dental hospitals, & clinics market. Based on type, the global dental prosthetics market has been segmented into crown, denture, inlays, veneer, bridges, and abutment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global dental prosthetics market has been segmented into the Americas, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America happens to hold the highest market for Dental Prosthetics. Moreover, the European market is also growing and second largest market for Dental Prosthetics. The Asia-Pacific market is likely to grow at rapid pace in the dental prosthetics segment over the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a restricted but consistent growth in the market.

Intended Audience

Dental Prosthetics suppliers

Dental Prosthetics manufacturers

Dental research laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Medical Research Institutes

Potential Investors

Key Findings

The Dental Prosthetics global market is expected to reach $ 5659.4 million by 2023.

Dental bridges segment holds the largest share of the market.

North America holds the largest market share of around 38.4% of global dental prosthetics market.

Globally, Asia-Pacific are expected to be fastest growing region and are anticipated to grow at the rate of ~6.3% during the forecast period.

