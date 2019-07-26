Patient Access Solutions Market Worth USD 831.5 Billion, with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2024 | Market Research Future

Patient Access Solutions Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Service (Support & Maintenance and Implementation), Software (Eligibility Verification Software and Medical Necessity Management Software,), End User and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Patient Access Solutions Market Size is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 831.5 billion by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to exhibit a strong 7.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the report.

Market Overview

Patient access solutions are health record systems that are designed to provide healthcare professionals with data support. These systems help clinicians, staff, patients and other individuals with knowledge and person-specific data, perceptively filtered and presented at appropriate times, to enhance the health care system. The patient access solutions incorporate a variety of tools to enhance decision making for clinical workflow. The tools include clinical guidelines, computerized alerts to care, providers and patients, patient-focused data reports and summaries, diagnostic support, documentation templates, and various other tools. These perks of data-driven systems lead to the rising demand for this solution in hospitals and other healthcare sectors.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global patient access solutions market are MEDHOST, nThrive, Inc, PokitDok, Inc, Optum, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Genentech USA, Inc., TransUnion LLC, KYRUUS, UNITED BIOSOURCE LLC, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., GAFFEY Healthcare, Stericycle Inc, FormFast, Cardinal Health, SCI Solutions, Inc., Availity, LLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, McKesson, and others.

Segmentation

The global patient access solutions market is segmented on the basis of service, software, delivery mode, end user, and region.

On the basis of service, the global patient access solutions market is segmented into support & maintenance, implementation, training & education. By software, the global patient access solutions market is categorized into eligibility verification software, medical necessity management software, pre-certification & authorization software, claims denial & appeal management software, payment estimation software, medical claims payment processing software, and other. By delivery mode, the market is further sub-segmented into Web & Cloud-based Solutions, On-premise Solutions. By the market is segmented into end user healthcare providers, hospitals & clinics, laboratories & research institutes

Regional Analysis

The healthcare sector and its supporting IT infrastructure are going through dramatic changes, all of which impact the claims management process and lead to improving the technology. Many healthcare organizations use robotic process automation, intelligent EDI integration, insurance discovery, and patient solutions all within their workflow platform to dramatically enhance the collection process. The adoption of various software has increased profit.



Infrastructure and technology are continuously evolving in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific. A number of different multinational and local companies are involved in developing their markets in this region owing to the developing economy and increasing government support. An increasing number of healthcare companies have provided a good opportunity for the development of the patient access solutions market.

