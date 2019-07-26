Right On Brands (RTON) Expands Distribution Network in Mississippi with the Addition of Southwest Distributors

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc.™ (OTC: RTON) an SEC reporting company and developer of ENDO Water™, a pH balanced, hemp-infused, premium CBD drink, is pleased to announce we have expanded our distribution network with the addition of Southwest Distributors, Inc., an independent beer distributor located in southwest Mississippi.



Southwest Distributors holds a 73-percent market share and covers the southwestern part of the state from Adams County to Marion County.

Southwest operates from a 19,000 square foot warehouse in Summit, MS and has approximately 50 employees.

Vic Morrison, Executive VP - Corporate Development said, “We know the Southwest team will do a great job with the entire ENDO Brands product line. They have been around for almost five decades and have a great reputation in the industry."

About Southwest Distributors, Inc.

Southwest Distributors, Inc. was founded in 1971 when Maurice Belote, retired as divisional sales manager for Anheuser-Busch and purchased Kramer Beverage Company, which had locations in Natchez and McComb.

The business was renamed Southwest Distributors, Inc. and has grown over the years from carrying a handful of brands and packaging options to more than 70 brands and 160 packaging options. This doesn’t count the numerous non-alcoholic products the company carries, which include Langers fruit drinks, Clear Fruit, Sparkling Ice, Nestle waters and energy drinks. Southwest is a member of the Mississippi Beer Distributors Association and has offices in Natchez and Summit.

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc.™ is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDO Labs™ and ENDO Wellness Centers™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

