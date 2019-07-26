Fogo de Chão Completes Renovation of Jardins Restaurant in Brazil

/EIN News/ -- JARDINS, Brazil, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Brazilian steakhouse has unveiled the completed renovation of its Jardins restaurant located in the booming city of São Paulo. The remodel, which incorporates timeless, yet contemporary design, aims to elevate, enhance and expand (with additional seating) the Fogo guest experience for the many local diners and tourists that visit Jardins. This is the second restaurant renovated in Fogo’s home country this year.



Opened in 2013, the Jardins Fogo location features a completely remodeled exterior with natural stone and wood with copper accents. Modern décor with traditional touches throughout the restaurant evoke the spirit and heritage of the brand’s Southern Brazilian roots. The renovation also includes the installation of a Dry Age Cabinet – one of the few in the country – which will allow Fogo to dry-age premium cuts in-house a minimum of 42 days for indulgent experiences. Dry-aged products will be available starting late winter.

“Fogo is a Brazilian-born brand, and our heritage influences everything we do from the design of our restaurants to the service and hospitality we provide. Our recent remodels in Botafogo and Jardins are an expression of our commitment to Brazil and our way of providing a ‘next level’ guest experience,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We intend to remodel three additional locations by the second half of 2020 and open one-to-two new locations within the next 24 months. We are fortunate to hail from the great country of Brazil, and we are thrilled to be able to host and treat our guests locally as they do us – like family.”

The Jardins´s unit now features a new Bar Fogo and the Next Level Lounge area with comfortable and refined design elements, ideal for a more casual setting with friends, colleagues or family. Replacing the waiting room at the entrance is an expansive bar with communal couches and lounge chairs. There, guests can enjoy small plates, shareable entrees, a variety of crafted cocktails, award-winning wines and special happy hour offerings.

Further updates include technology enhancements – such as flat screen digital displays for presentations – make Fogo the perfect spot for celebrations or large corporate meetings requiring special accommodations like complimentary audiovisual equipment.

In addition to the renovation, Fogo expanded its full rodizio experience in Brazil to include seasonal seafood options, from fresh shrimp and ceviche on the Market Table, to grilled, premium seafood served tableside.

Fogo’s pricing options offer guests the opportunity to select a fitting entrée for every occasion from busy workdays to weekend celebrations. Fogo Gourmet allows guests to customize portion and price to suit their needs. Guests can choose to order the Market Table for R$49,90, add a choice of fire roasted meat or fish for a little more, or opt for the Full Rodizio.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is a leading Brazilian steakhouse, or churrascaria, specializing in the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meats over open flame, all of which are carved tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, there are currently 54 locations throughout Brazil, the United States, Mexico and the Middle East.

Fogo’s distinctive and authentic Brazilian dining experience begins with the seasonal Market Table, which includes seasonal salads, soup, ceviche, imported charcuterie and more. The restaurant features a variety of simply seasoned meats that are fire-roasted by gaucho chefs, plus seafood, desserts, signature cocktails and an award-winning wine list. In addition to the full rodizio experience in Brazil, Fogo offers its guests multiple ways to enjoy the experience at varying price points, Fogo Gourmet starting at R$49,90 and a Bar Fogo menu that features smaller, sharable plates, Brazilian-inspired cocktails and happy hour.

For an inside look into the history and heritage of the gaucho culture, visit Fogo.com, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

