Seasoned Film & TV Producer, Olivier Mamet Launches of the Box productions Out in Mauritius

UNITED STATES, July 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’re excited to announce the opening of Out Of The Box Productions in Mauritius on 26/07/19 This production house – the brainchild of experienced multimedia producer, Olivier Mamet – was founded on the premise that filmmakers from all around the world would need reliable production services while shooting on the island, and that they’d need access to world-class, locally-based resources to do so.Why Choose to Shoot in Mauritius?Mauritius is the new “it” location for shooting movies, commercials and TV shows. Its lush landscape offers a variety of visual backdrops, including pristine beaches, untouched jungles terrain, and quaint towns.Not only is it aesthetically and culturally appealing, but it also offers a project Film Rebate of 30-40%, including what’s spent on above the line advertising content to promote the project. The incentive was introduced in 2013, and in the past six years, over 50 international feature films, documentaries, commercials, and TV shows have been shot on Mauritian shores.“We are extremely excited to welcome all the international production to Mauritius and we look forward to servicing their production needs.”To pull off a compelling audiovisual production requires a skilled and experienced production team and Hollywood quality equipment – all which Out Of The Box can offer, and more. When you choose us as your Mauritius partner for filming, we’ll go one step further and assist you with the following● Assistance with your Rebate Submission ● Location services, including location scouting and sourcing permissions; and Production coordination and local producing services as they pertain to filming motion pictures, television commercials, and TV series productions that need to shoot on location in Mauritius.



