Photo Friday: FMI President and CEO Joins U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Press Conference to Urge Passage of USMCA

For many Americans, it can be hard to quantify the way a trade agreement like NAFTA impacts their daily life. After all, you aren’t handed a receipt at checkout that says, “NAFTA saved you $3.00 today.” That doesn’t mean the effects don’t ripple out and help create a better, more affordable food supply.

President and CEO Leslie Sarasin joined 18 other association leaders of the retail, agriculture, automotive, and services industries to urge the U.S. Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) this fall. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted the joint press conference emphasizing how the Agreement is critical to our economic future, giving certainty to businesses, workers and consumers.

Sarasin remarked, “The USMCA takes a very good trade agreement and makes it better by bringing it into the 21st century. It maintains and secures the existing supply chain, resulting in continued growth in U.S. food and beverage exports and strengthens our food safety efforts.”

“FMI members are now able to offer safe, high quality and affordable fruits and vegetables year-round and not just during the limited U.S. growing seasons. U.S. grocery shoppers can wander the produce section in January and find groceries that allow them to eat like it’s a June day. This transformation has taken place at the same time as new markets have opened and expanded for U.S. growers; so much so, that the United States food and agriculture economy now supports more than 45 million jobs and $152 billion in exports every year.”

You can view the full press conference here.

Share your voice in support of the tri-lateral trade agreement by signing our letter urging Congress to support USMCA. After you sign on, you can send the letter directly to your Representatives and Senators. Also, during the month of August, if you’re interested in hosting a store tour for your Member of Congress, please reach out to us.