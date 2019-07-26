AR and VR in Healthcare Market to Touch Growth Levels Bordering 30.2% CAGR by 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Global AR and VR in Healthcare Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Technology (AR and VR technology), Offering (Hardware & Software), Device Type (AR & VR Device Type), Application (Fitness, Patient Care, Pharmacy Management), End User, Regions, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Scenario

The AR and VR in Healthcare Market is likely to grow exponentially over the forecast period. The market has been anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 30.2% by MRFR

The term augmented implies improved. Augmented reality (AR) refers to a simple blend of virtual and real worlds.

The Augmented Reality (AR) adds value to the real world by presenting real-time digital media and information, while virtual reality (VR) enables extensive simulation of real-life setup. By the application of VR and AR platform experts from seperate locations can virtually take part in a surgical method. In 2016, Augmented Reality system and Virtual Interactive Presence was set up at a healthcare center in the US and its counterpart in Vietnam to offer intraoperative support.

Several other factors such as increasing penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector, rising awareness about VR cure, and expanding adoption of VR and AR in fitness management, are also likely to drive the market growth.

However, lack of proficiency among healthcare practitioners, lack of capability in disposition of the AR and VR solutions, and the issues associated with data privacy can affect the market growth negatively over the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Copy of “AR and VR in Healthcare Market” Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7208

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) has profiled remarkable market players in the global AR & VR in their healthcare market report which includes

Atheer,

Google,

Augmedix,

Daqri,

Microsoft,

Firsthand Technology,

Mindmaze,

Medical Realities,

EchoPixel,

Oculus VR,

Psious,

SURGICAL THEATER, LLC,

Osso VR Inc.,

Hologic Inc.,

Orca Health, Inc., and

3D Systems, Inc.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide AR and VR in healthcare market has been segmented based on device type, end user, technology, application, offering, and region.

Based on device type, the worldwide AR and VR in healthcare market has been segmented into VR device type and AR device type. The VR device type segment has been further segmented into gesture tracking device, projectors & display walls, and head-mounted display. The AR device type segment has been sub-segmented into handheld device and head-mounted display.

Based on end-user, the worldwide AR and VR in healthcare market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes, and surgical centers.

Based on technology, the AR and VR in healthcare market has been segmented into VR technology and AR technology. The AR technology segment has been further sub-segmented into markerless AR and marker-based AR. The marker-based AR segment comprises of the segments of active marker and passive marker. The markerless AR segment consists of model-based tracking and image processing-based tracking. The VR technology segment has been sub-segmented into semi-immersive technology, non-immersive technology, and fully immersive technology.

Based on application, the AR and VR in healthcare market has been segmented into fitness management, surgery, pharmacy, academic institutes, and patient care management.

Browse the market data and information spread across 80+ pages with 30+ data tables and 30+ figures of the report “AR and VR in Healthcare Market Report - Forecast to 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ar-vr-in-healthcare-market-7208

Based on offering, the worldwide market has been segmented into software and hardware components. The hardware components segment has been sub-segmented into position tracker, semiconductor component, displays, sensors, cameras, and projectors. The sensors segment has been sub-segmented into gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. The semiconductor segment has been sub-segmented into integrated circuits and controller/processor. The software segment has been sub-segmented into cloud-based services and software development kits.

Regional Analysis

In 2017, Europe represented the second largest market share. This can be owing to the increasing funding for increasing and innovating technological advancements. Asia Pacific has been likely to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Rising healthcare outlay and surging prevalence of chronic ailments can be considered as the key factors driving the regional markets in Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa is likely to hold the smallest market share pertaining to the strict government policies and low per capita income, specifically in Africa.

Intended Audience

Medical Devices Companies

Government and Private Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7208

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.