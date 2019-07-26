Respiratory Care Devices Market Share to Register a CAGR of 10.1% By 2023 | Global Industry Analysis and Top Key Players Profiled by MRFR

Respiratory Care Devices Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Therapeutic devices (PAP Devices), Monitoring devices (Pulse Oximeters), Diagnostic devices (Spirometers), Accessories & Consumables (Disposable Masks), Application (Asthma and Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) has observed in its latest analysis that the global Respiratory Care Devices Market is set to thrive 10.1% CAGR across the projection period 2018 to 2023. The increasing burden of lung diseases owing to rising issues of air pollution is a major factor expected to influence the market growth positively in the upcoming years. Respiratory care devices are used for the treatment of patients with cardiopulmonary diseases.

Technological innovations are projected to dominate the growth pace of the respiratory care devices market over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising burden of chronic pulmonary diseases such as asthma is further anticipated to impact the expansion of the market favorably in the years to come.

With the exponential increase in the geriatric population, the patient population of respiratory diseases is set to increase. This, in turn, is prognosticated to fuel the respiratory care devices demand in future. However, the lack of awareness about the diseases is anticipated to undermine the market growth over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Few of the major players of the global Respiratory Care Devices arket profiled in this report are Medtronic plc (Ireland), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Masimo Corporation (US), ResMed, Inc. (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), and Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland).

The focus is on the introduction of technologically advanced devices for capitalizing on the opportunities for growth. The growth trajectories leveraged by these participants of the respiratory care devices market include mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, collaborations, product portfolio development, partnership, etc. In addition, the rising investments in research & development by key vendors are further prognosticated to have a positive influence on the expansion of the market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation:

Based on therapeutic devices, the global Respiratory Care Devices Market has been segmented into ventilators, pap devices, nebulizers, masks, oxygen concentrators, humidifiers, nitric oxide delivery units, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, and oxygen hoods.

On the basis of monitoring devices, market has been segmented into pulse oximeters, capnographs, pulse oximeter equipment, gas analyzers and pulse oximeter sensors.

The global market, on the basis of diagnostic devices, has been segmented into peak flow meters, polysomnography (PSG) devices, spirometers, and other diagnostic devices.

By accessories and consumables, the market has been segmented into nasal cannulas, disposable masks, tracheostomy tubes, disposable resuscitators, and other consumables and accessories.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, infectious diseases, and other diseases.

On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care, home care and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report includes an exhaustive geographical evaluation of the global respiratory care devices market which covers four major regions – Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific. Americas is set to retain the dominant share of the global market through the forecast period. Early adoption of advanced healthcare technologies is poised to lead the expansion of the respiratory care devices market in the region over the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The region is likely to witness a remarkable rise in the patient population in the foreseeable future. Increasing cases of tobacco addiction are anticipated to propel the market growth in the region.

