Gastroscopes Market Size worth USD 2,070.71 Mn by 2023 at 6.9% CAGR, Says Market Research Future

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gastroscopes Market Size is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 2,070.71 Million by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to exhibit a strong 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the report.

Market Highlights

Diagnosis is a crucial aspect for success of any treatment. Today, gastroscopy is one of the advance diagnostic solutions. Hence, in a report, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), on the Global Gastroscopes market, it mentions that the market is expected to attain a lucrative 6.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Due to the high efficacy of gastroscopy, its market can touch a considerable valuation of USD 2,070.71 million by 2023.

Market Insights

The rising incidences of gastrointestinal (GI) issues are expected to prompt the Global Gastroscopes Market growth. Gastroscopy is an endoscopic technique that is used for the diagnosis of medical issues, associated mainly with the observing the upper abdominal parts. Increase in cases of gastric disorders is urging the need for gastroscopy. Gastroscopy is also popularizing among patients those suffering from gastro-intestinal disorders due to the consumption of unhealthy food.

Stress is observed to be the most prevalent factor, which is inducing several GI problems in a person. The growing number of people, those trapped in a hectic schedule are victims of GI malaises. The need for proper diagnosis to decide a proper treatment regime is likely to boost the adoption of gastroscopy. Gastroscopy is done to diagnose diseases like coeliac disease. Additionally, gastroscopy is also used to obtain a biopsy to detect gastric and duodenal ulcers. These are certain factors which are expected to spur the gastroscopes market over the review period. Other factors like growing geriatric populace, surging need for early diagnosis in cases of gastric cancer, and increasing awareness about advanced gastroscopy techniques are expected to augment the gastroscopy market growth.

However, the high expense of gastroscopy and chances for developing infection during performing gastroscopy can restraint the global gastroscopy market expansion.

Competitive Analysis

MRFR profiled prominent market players operating in the gastroscopes market. They are, Cogentix Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation (US), SonoScape Medical Corp. (China), PENTAX MEDICAL (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Endomed Systems, Olympus Corporation (Japan), Perkin Elmer (US), and SOFMEDICA.

Segmental Overview

The gastroscopes market study has been segmented on the basis of application, type, and end user.

Based on the type, the gastroscopes market has been segmented into therapeutic gastroscopes, trans-nasal gastroscopes, standard gastroscopes, and dual-channel gastroscopes.

Based on the application, the gastroscopes market has been segmented into gastric ulcer, normal mucosa, contraindications, chronic gastritis, and others. In 2017, the gastric ulcer segment grasped 21% of the market share, and is likely to surge in the review period. The chronic gastritis segment has been further classified into atrophic gastritis and superficial gastritis.

By end user, the gastroscopes market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic labs, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the Gastroscopes market has been studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

The American gastroscopes market is anticipated to demonstrate an outstanding growth owing to the surge in its adoption as a diagnostic aid for gastro intestinal cancer. Moreover, the growing cases of dysphagia and dyspepsia in the region are also likely to prompt the regional market expansion. As per the National Foundation for Swallowing Disorder report, in 2016, 15 million adults were identified to suffer from dysphagia. Hence, the American gastroscopes market is predicted to hold the largest share during the evaluation period.

The Gastroscopes Market in Europe is forecasted to hold the second-largest share over the assessment period. As a result of high prevalence of gastrointestinal problems like inflammatory bowel disease, Barrett's oesophagus, and oesophageal cancer, the European market growth is likely to spur. Furthermore, the rising cases stomach cancer in the UK is another factor that is accounted for the regional market to register an impressive growth over the review period.

The gastroscopes market in the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fast-paced market. In 2017, in Australia, the market held 14% of the market share. The growing geriatric citizenry, high number of cases of gastrointestinal issues like, colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gastroesophageal reflux disease, and Crohn’s disease (CD), and the increase in demand for gastroscopy devices and instruments can propel the regional market.

The gastroscopes market in the Middle East and African region can note a steady growth over the evaluation period. The modifying healthcare system and the increasing demand for gastroscopy devices are accounted for the regional market to growth to amplify.

