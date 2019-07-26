Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Anticipated to Garner USD 1,960.4 Million, With a CAGR of 20.92% by 2024 | MRFR

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Serum Biomarkers, Hepatic Fibrosis Biomarkers), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies and CROs) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2024

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market is a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease where the liver is significantly damaged due to a buildup of fat in it. Presently, there is no single approved diagnosis test for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Biomarkers are referred to as an indicator used to measure the severity of or the presence of a disease. Hence, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers are used to measure the severity and occurrence of liver inflammation caused because of fat deposition in the liver.

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market is anticipated to grow owing to a mounting prevalence of NASH and a growing demand for minimally invasive treatments & diagnostic tests. Rising number of initiatives to create awareness regarding the disease is also contributing to the ascension of the market. Data released by NASH Education Program, a 63% rise in the prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is expected between 2015-2023.

Another factor attributable to the ascending NASH biomarkers market includes a magnified prevalence of diabetes and obesity. However, strict government regulations by the FDA for biomarkers qualification is likely to hinder market growth through the forecast period.

Key Players

Some prominent players in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market include BioPredictive (France), Celerion (US), Cisbio (France), Echosens (France), Enterome (France), GENFIT (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (US), One Way Liver, SL (Spain), Pacific Biomarkers (US), Prometheus Laboratories Inc (US), Perspectrum Diagnostics Ltd (UK), Quest Diagnostics, Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd (China), and Xeptagen SpA (Italy).

Industry Update

June 2019: High Joint Clinical Trials Center recently announced a 3-year collaboration with ProSciento as a site partner for NASH PASS. NASH PASS is a program by Prosciento which combines select qualified sites and proprietary methodology to enhance enrollment outcomes in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis clinical trials.

June 2019: DILIsym recently announced its release of NAFLDsym, which is a quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling software to support the development of various treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/ non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Market Segmentation

The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and region. Based on type, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is segmented into serum biomarkers, apoptosis biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, and oxidative stress biomarkers. Based on end-users, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is segmented into research institutes & academics, pharmaceutical companies & CROs, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers.

The Americas to Spearhead Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market by 2024

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market has been studied by Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Research Future (MRFR) for the regional segments of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are further sub-segmented into North America and South America. The Americas are expected to dictate the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market over the forecast period of 2018-2024. Growth in this region is credible to favorable government initiatives and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Further, rising prevalence of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and obesity are likely to contribute to the sizeable growth of the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market. Moreover, in the recent past, several public health groups and government health organizations have taken various steps to create awareness towards the disease, snowballing market growth for the same. Further, they have also published new and updated guidelines for better management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/ non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Europe is assessed to be the second largest market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers during the assessment period, following the Americas. Proliferating prevalence of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), diabetes, and obesity are influencing positive growth in the regional NASH biomarkers market. Further, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and increasing research and development activities towards liver diseases are anticipated to drive the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to attain significant growth rates in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market over the forecast period. Such growth can be accredited to the presence of a huge patient population and an ascension in the healthcare expenditure by 2024. Further, better availability of healthcare personnel in the region is likely to magnify growth in the region’s non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market over the review period. Within the APAC, Australia accounted for 5.7% share at the beginning of the review period.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to garner the smallest share in the global NASH biomarkers market. Within Africa, the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is anticipated to face substantial hindrance owing to poor healthcare infrastructure, lower disposable income due to substandard economic conditions and lack of awareness towards liver diseases.

