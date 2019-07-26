Premium Bottled Water Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

Premium Bottled Water Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Premium Bottled Water Industry

Description

In the beginning, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Premium Bottled Water Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of the income generation, and existing, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Additionally, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the evaluation period. A distinct analysis of impactful trends in the Premium Bottled Water Market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also included in the study. By doing so, the report casts light on the attractiveness of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the global Premium Bottled Water market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bottled water is drinking water packaged in plastic or glass water bottles.

Owing to factors such as the economic development in developing countries, the increase in disposable income, and the changing lifestyle of people, the demand and usage of premium bottled water is witnessing a considerable increase.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Premium Bottled Water Market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players

Danone

GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN

Nestle

The Coca-Cola Company

Tibet Water Resources

Bling H2O

PepsiCo

FIJI Water

Iluliaq

Market Size Split by Type

Flavored

Unflavored

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Premium Bottled Water Market have been studied on a regional and global basis. On the basis of the region, the Premium Bottled Water Market is observed in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America (LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA),

Research Methodology

The market report has been compiled with the help of many primary (observations, interviews, surveys) and secondary (journals industrial databases,) sources to recognize and gather appropriate information for this all-inclusive market-oriented, commercial, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been applied to determine the market evaluation precisely and to verify the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Premium Bottled Water Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flavored

1.4.3 Unflavored

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Convenience Store

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Market Size

2.1.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Premium Bottled Water Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Premium Bottled Water Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Premium Bottled Water Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Premium Bottled Water Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Premium Bottled Water

11.1.4 Premium Bottled Water Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN

11.2.1 GEROLSTEINER BRUNNEN Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Premium Bottled Water

11.2.4 Premium Bottled Water Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Premium Bottled Water

11.3.4 Premium Bottled Water Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 The Coca-Cola Company

11.4.1 The Coca-Cola Company Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Premium Bottled Water

11.4.4 Premium Bottled Water Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Tibet Water Resources

11.6 Bling H2O

11.7 PepsiCo

11.8 FIJI Water

11.9 Iluliaq

Continued…

