MAHINDRA AUTOMOTIVE NORTH AMERICA GRANT PROGRAM’S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY MARKS OVER $500,000 GIVEN TO URBAN FARMS IN SE MICHIGAN

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Michigan, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Mich., July 26, 2019 – Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the Mahindra Urban Agriculture Grant Program disbursed $125,000 in funding to thirteen distinct southeast Michigan non-profit farming organizations in a ceremony held at The Greening of Detroit’s Lafayette Greens in downtown Detroit.



Since 2015, Mahindra Automotive North America has donated over $550,000 in cash and farm equipment to support 20 unique organizations committed to sustainable farming and gardening in Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and beyond.



Mahindra grants given over the last four years are responsible more than 1.5 million pounds of fresh food being grown by/for disadvantaged SE Michigan residents; the disbursement of over 100,000 seeds and seedlings to more than 1,500 individual gardens in the city of Detroit; the building and creation of equipment sheds and community resource hubs; a prototype irrigation system designed for small gardens and gardeners; and funding gardening programs for developmentally-challenged adults. Mahindra has also donated three tractors and three off road vehicles (including a ROXOR) to various groups including Detroit’s Historic Eastern Market to facilitate maintenance and vendor transportation.



“It’s been an exciting and humbling experience to watch—and play a role in—the growth of this region’s thriving urban agriculture movement over the past five years,” said Rick Haas, MANA’s president and CEO. “I’m amazed by the creativity and resourcefulness our grant recipients display, not only in the projects Mahindra helps fund, but also as they fulfill every aspect of their group’s missions. I’m proud to know them, as they are a remarkable group of people, whose dedication to the provision of affordable, nutritious and accessible fresh foods for area residents is unequaled by most.”



Said Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra: “The Mahindra Urban Agriculture Grant Program has, for five years now, demonstrated precisely what Mahindra RISE stands for—a betterment of the communities in which we, Mahindra, work and live. This grant initiative continues to enrich the lives and minds of residents across Southeast Michigan, and is helping to fuel an urban farming movement key to the future sustainability of our planet”.



This year’s 13 grant recipients, along with the programs their grants will support are listed below.Previous recipients that are receiving new 2019 Mahindra grants include:





Boggs Educational Center for its Roots to Fruits program for students in grades pre-K through 8. ($12,000)

for its Roots to Fruits program for students in grades pre-K through 8. ($12,000) The Full Circle Foundation Edible Garden’s Summer Institute for special needs young adults and a Mahindra GenZe e-bike for auction at the group’s annual gala ($12,250).

Edible Garden’s Summer Institute for special needs young adults and a Mahindra GenZe e-bike for auction at the group’s annual gala ($12,250). Greening of Detroit to support operations and programs at Lafayette Greens in Downtown Detroit. ($20,000)

to support operations and programs at Lafayette Greens in Downtown Detroit. ($20,000) Keep Growing Detroit to enable a nine-month program for adult agricultural apprentices. ($15,000)

to enable a nine-month program for adult agricultural apprentices. ($15,000) Neighbors Building Brightmoor for the renovation of the group’s greenhouse and tool shed. ($10,000)

for the renovation of the group’s greenhouse and tool shed. ($10,000) Northend Christian CDC to conduct a demonstration project of an irrigation system for urban gardeners and farmers. ($15,000)

to conduct a demonstration project of an irrigation system for urban gardeners and farmers. ($15,000) Pingree Farms for educational materials for use in the Mahindra Agriscience Learning Center. ($10,000)

First-time grant recipients include:



Burnside Farm for completion of a subterranean greenhouse ($2,500)

for completion of a subterranean greenhouse ($2,500) Charles Drew Transition Center Horticulture Program to expand onsite farm operations. ($8,200)

to expand onsite farm operations. ($8,200) Edible Flint to support the farm and garden tour and provide resources for local gardeners. ($10,000)

to support the farm and garden tour and provide resources for local gardeners. ($10,000) Mt. Olivet Neighborhood Watch (Growing Joy) to purchase a tool shed. ($3,200)

(Growing Joy) to purchase a tool shed. ($3,200) Northwest Goldberg Cares to help match a $5,100 grant from MEDC’s Patronicity program for the construction of an art park. ($1,800)

to help match a $5,100 grant from MEDC’s Patronicity program for the construction of an art park. ($1,800) Yorkshire Woods Community Organization to establish the Bee Adventure, an apiary, in the community garden. ($5,000)



###



ABOUT MAHINDRA AUTOMOTIVE NORTH AMERICA

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) is the North American headquarters of the 20.7B Mahindra Group’s automotive division. MANA became the first automotive OEM to launch a manufacturing operation in SE Michigan in over 25 years when it began producing the ROXOR off-road vehicle early last year in Auburn Hills, MI. Working with affiliate Mahindra teams in India, Italy and Korea, MANA also continues to fulfill its mission as a center of automotive engineering excellence, which includes automotive design, engineering and vehicle development, and is led by a team of veteran industry executives, engineers and designers. For more information, visit mahindraautomotivena.com and roxoroffroad.com



ABOUT MAHINDRA

The Mahindra Group is a $20.7 billion (USD) federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It has a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company, by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in agribusiness, components, commercial vehicles, consulting services, energy, industrial equipment, logistics, real estate, steel, aerospace, defense and two-wheelers. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 200,000 people across 100 countries. Learn more at mahindra.com

Attachment

Rich Ansell Mahindra Automotive North America (313) 268-4530 ANSELL.RICHARD@mahindra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.