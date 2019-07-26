Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2019 Global Trends in Growing Industry Sector with Analysis by Opportunities for Investors and Challenges by Forecast Till 2023

Cognitive Assessment & Training Market is expected to grow with approximately 25% of CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023 and Cognitive Assessment & Training Market, By Component (Solution, Services), By Assessment Type (Classroom Learning, Corporate Learning, Brain Training, Clinical Trials, Research), By Application (Corporate, Healthcare)

Market Research Future (MRFR) published a report recently saying the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market would get boost from several industries but mostly from the growing demands for cognitive training.

Cognitive assessment and training modules are gaining precedence across industries for a better analysis of an individual. The demand is on the rise as several sectors are taking this as a necessary step to measure the intellectual capacity of people, they are interested in. The global cognitive assessment and training market is expecting a hike by 25% during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The rise in the number of geriatric populations, high investment in the research & development activities, and interests shown by companies in incorporating these modules are expected to push the cognitive assessment and training market forward in the coming years. Also, countries like the US, France, Germany, and the UK, with their robust infrastructure, can provide the thrust for the cognitive assessment and training market.

Competitive Landscape:

Myriad companies are showing interest in the implementation of cognitive assessment and training. This is providing enough traction to the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market and companies have gathered to gain from it. MRFR analyzed the market in their latest report and included several players, along with their portfolio for a better predictive analysis. These companies are Cogstate Ltd. (U.S.), Cambridge Cognition Ltd. (U.K), Medavante, Inc. (U.S.), Bracket Global (U.S.), ProPhase, LLC (U.S.), Neurocog Trials, Inc. (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Eresearchtechnology Inc. (U.S.), Cognifit (U.S.), and Pearson Education (U.K).

The cognitive assessment and training segment is gaining substantial ground as concern regarding Dementia and Alzheimer are fast gaining grounds. Medical practitioners are asking for regular check ups and tests for the early recognition of the symptoms of these diseases.

Segmentation:

MRFR’s report has a segmental analysis of the global Cognitive Assessment & Training Market , where analysts have segmented it by vertical, application, assessment type and components. This analysis allows an overview and scope for better future market prediction.

Based on the vertical, the cognitive assessment and training market can be segmented into defense, healthcare, corporate, education, sport, and pharmaceuticals. The education sector is having substantial lead.

Based on the application, the cognitive assessment and training market includes clinical trial, brain training, corporate learning, classroom learning, and research. The brain training segment is gaining substantial market advantage.

Based on the assessment type, the cognitive assessment and training market comprises hosted assessment, biometric assessment, and pen & paper-based assessment. The biometric assessment segment is having a well-launched impact on the market.

Based on the component, the global cognitive assessment and training market includes solution and services. The solution segment has sub-segments like data analysis & reporting, data management, project management, assessment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The region-specific details of the global cognitive assessment and training market has its focus on namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the world (RoW). This analysis provides ample scope to players to understand the market dynamics.

North America’s cognitive assessment and training market is quite well-formed and robust. The regional market is getting enough backing from governments and private organizations. Among all, the U.S. and Canada are posing as lucrative options for the regional market growth. Their infrastructure is quite superior to other regions and innovative services help in progress of individuals. The region is also very quick to adopt latest technologies, which is giving the regional market an edge over the rest.

Europe’s second position depends much on the collective growth of Germany, France, and the UK, where major market players are innovating and researches are getting fund for further advancements. However, the economic fluctuation that Europe is enjoying now haven’t had much impact on the regional market landscape. It remains as an important market destination.

