Global Electric Bus Market Outlook 2019-2024: Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Market due to Increased Government Initiatives

The global electric bus vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.14% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



Key Highlights



The growth of the electric bus market has been attributed to the increasing concerns on the depletion of fossil fuels and environmental pollution.

To tackle the above issues, many governments across the world have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy-duty diesel and gasoline run buses with zero-emission electric buses.

Asia-Pacific has been leading the global electric bus market with increased government initiatives in countries, like India, China, and Japan.

However, fluctuating in government policies and subsidies is likely to impact the growth of electric buses. For instance, the Chinese government is planning to withdraw subsidies on electric buses by 2020, which is further anticipated to impact the cost of electric buses in the country during the forecast period.

Major Market Trends



Battery Electric Bus to Witness Growth



Transit agencies across various countries have been significantly promoting to adopt more electric buses for public transportation in the coming years. Among the regions, Asia-pacific and North America are likely to show a high adoption rate of battery electric bus during the forecast period, owing to their on-going purchase orders for e-buses. For instance, in North America, among several states of United States, California identified as the primary state on electric buses usage and its transport authorities have agreed to operate 357 electric buses, including purchased and ordered buses.



Additionally, across California, mayors from Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland, have signed a letter to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2018, urging the transit agency to accelerate the deployment of electric bus.



While in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, Olectr-BYD has deployed nearly 100 electric buses in the Indian market as of 2018 and is expected to continue to increase its e-bus numbers in the country during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Market



In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of e-buses in the world. The domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws, supportive subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.



However, in 2017 and 2018, the sales of battery electric buses had declined due to the changes in policies and subsidies between national and local governments in the country.



During the forecast period, China may continue to see growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the Chinese megacities, has nearly 16,000 electric buses that are operating.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the major players in the electric bus market, includes BYD, Volvo, Daimler, Yutong, etc. Among them, BYD continues to rank top in the market, owing to its growing orders for electric bus from domestic, as well as international markets. Companies, like BYD and Yutong, have covered a major share of more than 40% in the China market in 2018.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Technology Trends



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Battery Electric Bus

5.1.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus

5.2 By Consumer Segment

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Fleet Operators

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Daimler AG

6.2.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

6.2.3 BYD Co. Ltd.

6.2.4 Iveco Bus

6.2.5 New Flyer Industries

6.2.6 Proterra Inc.

6.2.7 Ryobi Bus

6.2.8 Scannia AB

6.2.9 AB Volvo

6.2.10 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



