Construction Film Market Size is Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023 | Increased Demand for Energy Efficiency to Fuel Construction Films Industry Growth

Construction Films are widely used in the construction industry owing to the gas & water-resistant properties, tensile strength, ultraviolet protection, and high impact. Market Research Future studies the Global Construction Films Market in the latest report. There are various factors driving growth to the Global Construction Films Market. With the increasing use of building systems owing to increasing demand for high quality and energy-efficient homes, the consumption of construction films in anticipated to ascend during the forecast period. The rapidity and efficacy of modular building systems are further driving growth to the Construction Films Market to a great extent.

Additionally, elevated use of construction films during the curing process of concrete owing to the ability to maintain hydration and inhibit moisture loss is expected to push the Construction Films Market growth. Growth noted in the agriculture industry in various emerging economies is leading to higher demand for Construction Films, accrediting to their ability to maintain and stabilize soil temperature. Such applications are providing momentum to surging Construction Films Market.

Owing to its property of ultraviolet protection, the construction films are also widely used in home furnishing application. For instance, 3M introduced a new product called ‘3M DI-NOC, which is capable of recreating the visual appearance and ambiance of wood, metal, weaves, as well as, stone, due to its high versatility. Different applications under home furnishings include merchandising racks, retail furniture, elevator carriages, and building fascia.

Key Players:

The Global Construction Films Market is influenced by various activities undertaken by numerous prominent market vendors. Such noteworthy market players in the Construction Films Market, as profiled in the MRFR analysis include Raven (U.S.), Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), RKW SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (U.S.), SKC (U.S.), and DowDuPont (U.S.).

Industry Update:

May 2019: Dupont Teijin Films recently entered into a strategic partnership with Sheldahl Inc., and MacDermid Alpha to provide low temperature, PET-based flexible printed circuit assemblies. This collaboration will further enable a holistic solution, including world-class polyester films and FPC fabrication and low-temperature soldering assembly.

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Construction Films Market report published by MRFR includes analysis for different Types and Applications of Construction Films. Further, it consists of a detailed analysis focusing on specific regions to provide better insights. Different types of construction films studied in the report include low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), polyamide, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyvinyl butyral (PVB). Different applications of Construction Films studied in the latest report include concrete slabs, building systems, agriculture, and vapor retarder.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Global Construction Films Market has been studied for specific regions, including Europe, North America, Latin America Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the biggest share of the Construction Films Market at the beginning of the forecast period. This market dictation is attributable to the accelerated infrastructural activities in developing countries, specifically in India. Growth noted in the construction sector within India and China, in addition to the improving standard of living of people residing in the countries has contributed to the fast-paced growth observed in the APAC region during the assessment period. Further, rising per capita income of consumers in the developing countries is pushing growth in the regional construction films market. Ascending product demand for green building projects for energy-efficient and premium quality housing is fueling sizeable growth in the Global Construction Films Market.

North America is anticipated to pose as a significant growth pocket owing to the burgeoning construction activities, mounting spending on the renovation of houses, and an augmentation noticed in the standard of living. Increasing modular home demand owing to better flexibility, innovation, and the availability of many décor options are expected to influence the development of the Construction Films Market to a great extent.

The Construction Films Market in Europe is gaining momentum, owing to the increasing demand for prefabricated and modular homes. The product demand from the construction industry is upscaling for eco-friendly and cost-effective technology for both residential and non-residential buildings.

The Construction Films Market in the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to gain substantial traction during the forecast period. This can be owed to the increasing number of construction projects, primarily in the UAE and GCC.

