Menopause Treatment Market to Reach USD 3.3 BN by 2023, Posting 4.2 % CAGR during 2017 to 2023, Says MRFR

Menopause Treatment Market is currently vibrating with and the growth prospects the market is demonstrating globally, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published brilliant study report asserts that the global menopause treatment will reach USD 3.3 BN by 2023, registering approximately 4.2 % CAGR during the assessment period (2017 -2023).

Menopause, although a natural process every woman go through, at a particular point in her life, its signs and symptoms are needed to be controlled with proper treatment regime all the while. Especially the symptoms like Hot flashes, Formication, Migraine, and Psychological symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, irritability, mood swings, insomnia, etc. have to be appropriately addressed, as, these can be life-changing experiences for some.

Meaning, these symptoms not only disturb mental health of the woman going through the menstrual transaction but also affect her family members to the core. Hence, Menopause& its symptoms are considered as important issues and worldwide, people are striving to innovate effective ways to treat the same. There are regular, and significant investments transpired in the R&D activities to develop novel drugs especially the hormonal drugs. And Menopause Treatment Market remains ever increasing.

Women nowadays are increasingly falling prey to the changing lifestyle that leaves no room for relaxation, leaving them deprived of sleep and hence, frustrated. Resultantly, this is worsening the menopause symptoms, even more, driving the market growth. Additional factors such as the growing population and improving economy that is boosting the per capita healthcare expenses are fostering the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as complications of drug treatment like osteoporosis, the high cost of treatment, &bleeding, etc. are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Conversely, increasing awareness towards women health, the proliferation of healthcare facilities, and gynecology centers are expected to provide huge impetus to the growth of the menopause treatment market.

Key Players:

Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan plc., Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the leaders driving the global menopause treatment market and are profiled in the MRFR analysis with the strategies that place them at the forefront of competition.

Menopause Treatment Market – Segmentations

The menopause treatment market can be segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Hormonal Treatment: Comprising of - Estrogen, Progesterone, and the Combination of two among other.

By Non-Hormonal Treatment: Anti-Depressants, Anti-Anxiety, and Anti-Migraine among others.

By End-users: Hospitals & Clinics and Academia & Research among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Menopause Treatment Market -Regional Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for the leading market for menopause treatments with the largest market share attributing to the high expenditure on healthcare. The region is further expected to witnessing the increasing market growth registering a fabulous CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement in the burgeoning healthcare industry is reasoning to provide new effective drugs for treatments with greater outcomes and this is one of the key factors driving the regional market growth.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for the menopause treatments globally, owing to the high per capita income and proliferation of well-developed healthcare facilities. The market is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR in the next six years. The regional market growth is largely dependent upon the contributions from the prominent pharmaceutical industries of Germany and France. Among other European countries, the UK market is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the review period.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market in the global Menopause Treatment Market. India & China among other APAC countries accounts for the leading markets for menopause treatment owing to the growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs. Also, the increasing market penetration of healthcare insurance in the APAC region is anticipated to propel the regional market in the next six years.

Menopause Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis

The global menopause treatment market appears to be fiercely competitive with the several well-established and small players operating in the market. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, partnership, technology launches, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends of leading players. Matured players are investing heavily in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective drugs.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

December 11, 2018 – KaNDy Therapeutics Limited (UK) a clinical-stage biotechnology company involved in the development of therapy for the treatment of common and chronic debilitating female sex-hormone related conditions announced the initiation of Phase 2b trial of NT-814 for the treatment of troublesome post-menopausal symptoms.

Data from a Phase 1b/2a study in post-menopausal women with troublesome hot flashes showed NT-814 was able to rapidly and profoundly reduce both the frequency and severity of hot flashes as well as sleep disturbances due to night sweats.

