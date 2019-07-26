Appendicitis Market Expanding at a CAGR of 4.06% to Reach USD 13,026.40 Million by 2024 | Market Research Future

Global Appendicitis Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Acute, Chronic), Diagnosis & Treatment (Diagnosis & Treatment), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific & Middle East & Africa) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As stated in the report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global The Appendicitis Market is projected to touch an impressive valuation of due to the growing number of patients suffering from appendicitis.

Market Insights

Global Appendicitis Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.06% to reach USD 13,026.40 Million by 2024.

The Global Appendicitis Market growth is observed to thrive on the increase in patient pool suffering from appendicitis. Vermiform appendix, being a vestige organ, is highly prone to infection. Although the exact agents that cause the inflammation of the appendix are unknown, factors like blockage of the opening inside the appendix by stool or due to parasitic growth, inflammatory bowel disorder, enlargement in tissues, and injuries in the abdomen can be held accountable.

Lack of exercise and intake of less fibrous food are causes which are identified to induce the above complications in numerous people. Hence, expected to impel the global appendicitis market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric citizenry can bolster the market growth.

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5287

The availability of highly effective diagnostics for appendicitis is a dynamic that is predicted to boost the market. Undiagnosed appendicitis results in worse medical condition as the appendix ruptures and the infection spreads throughout the abdomen leading to peritonitis. This, urges the need for early diagnosis of appendicitis. Hence, the availability of several diagnostic solutions in the market is expected to push the global appendicitis market growth.

Key Players

Prominent companies which are enlisted by MRFR are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Cook (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Pfizer Inc (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Lupin (India), Siemens (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands).

Segmental Analysis

The global appendicitis market study has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic and treatment, and end-user.

Prevalence of Acute Appendicitis Prompt the Market Growth

Based on the type, the appendicitis market has been segmented into acute appendicitis and chronic appendicitis. The chronic appendicitis segment is expected to register a striking CAGR of 3.73% from 2016 to 2024. Owing to the ubiquity of acute appendicitis and its easily accessible diagnostic tests are expected to upsurge the growth of the acute appendicitis segment, which is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 9,518.69 million by 2024 and garner a CAGR of 4.18% during the evaluation period.

The inclination of patients towards surgery to cure appendicitis is likely to augment the market growth. The increase in the success rate of surgery, backed by aggressive development of medical infrastructure and technical advancements are anticipated to influence the market growth positively.

Browse the data and information spread across 125 pages with 148 data tables and 25 figures of the report “Appendicitis Market Report– Forecast 2019-2024” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/appendicitis-market-5287

Moreover, due to extensive research and developmental activities undertakings by pharmaceuticals, effective drugs can aid in treating appendicitis. Additionally, alternative medicines are observed to be potential remedies for appendicitis. As these non-invasive method of treatment are gaining precedence among patients, consequently, the global appendicitis market growth is expected to experience a boom.

Despite the presence of strong market dynamics driving the appendicitis market growth, stringent regulatory policies can slow down the market expansion.

The Appendicitis Treatment Segment to Grow with the Highest CAGR

Based on diagnostic and treatment, the diagnosis segment has been classified into CT scan, ultrasound imaging, and others. In 2016, the diagnostic segment that held the largest market share, is estimated to maintain its lead. The treatment segment has been further narrowed down to appendectomy and antibiotics. MRFR forecasts that the availability of effective treatment for appendicitis will allow the treatment segment to register the highest CAGR over the review period.

Based on the end-user, the Appendicitis Market has been segmented into diagnostic centers, and hospitals and clinics. The hospitals & clinics segment held a sizable market share in 2018. The diagnostic centers segment can touch the highest market valuation over the assessment period.

Hike in Cases of Appendicitis to Bolster the North American Appendicitis Market Growth

Based on the region, the appendicitis market has been studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to lead the global appendicitis market. In 2016, the regional market was accounted for 39.8% of the global market share. The market is anticipated to exhibit a 4.06% CAGR over the assessment period. The high number of appendicitis cases and surging demand for effective treatment are factors that are expected to bolster the regional market. Furthermore, Latin America is also predicted to be one of the dominating regions in the Appendicitis Market.

The European appendicitis market is estimated to surpass a valuation worth USD 4,527.03 million by 2024. The rising prevalence of infectious disease and continuous upgradation of molecular diagnostic products are dynamics that are expected to fuel the regional market growth. Italy is spotted as one of the major contributors to the European appendicitis market.

For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask To Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5287

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.