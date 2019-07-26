Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Can Speed up its Growth with 7.1% CAGR by 2027, Global Industry Size, Share, Analysis and Regional Trends

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (CPAP Motors, CPAP Hoses, CPAP Mask), Features (Humidifier, Portability, Heated Tubing), Automation (Manual, Automatic) & End User (Hospitals, Private Clinics, Home Care) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are designed for blowing air into the nose and throat of a patient having sleeping disorders. According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment report, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. It helps patients with sleep apnea to breathe by increasing air pressure in the throat.

The rising patient population of sleep apnea is likely to fuel demand for CPAP devices over the next couple of years. The factors that are responsible for the increasing patient population include rising burden of obesity, physical inactivity, lifestyle changes, etc. As per statistical observations published by sleep.org, over 18 million Americans have sleep apnea. Increasing awareness about the treatment is expected to propel the proliferation of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market over the assessment period. The advancements in the healthcare sector are also projected to favor the rise in the growth curve of the market in the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard:

The noted players operating in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market are Medtronic (U.S.), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US), 3B Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Armstrong Medical Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), ResMed (U.S.), Apex Medical Corp. (Taiwan), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Fisher & Phillips LLP (U.S.), Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Invacare Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation:

Based on product type, the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market has been segmented into CPAP motors, CPAP hoses, CPAP mask, and others.

On the basis of features, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into the portability, humidifier, heated tubing, and others.

By automation, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been bifurcated into manual and automatic.

Based on end user, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into private clinics, home care, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas houses a large patient population which is likely to support the pole position secured by the regional segment. Over the next few years, Americas is likely to maintain its pole position. The rising prevalence of obesity is also prognosticated to expedite the expansion of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market in the years to come. Changes in lifestyle are also prognosticated to intensify the problems of sleep apnea among the masses. This, in turn, is poised to propel market growth across the review period.

Europe is another major revenue generating regional segment of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market. It is anticipated to witness the acceleration of revenue creation in the forthcoming years. The increasing investments in research & developments for the development of advanced and more effective diseases are expected to boost the growth pattern of the market. The favorable policies regulating the healthcare sector of the region are projected to aid the expansion of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the next few years. The growth can be ascribed to the changes in lifestyle, especially of the urban population. With the rapid developments in the economy, the region is also likely to observe rising healthcare expenditures. This, in turn, is prognosticated to catapult the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market in the region on an upward trajectory.

