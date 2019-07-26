Patagonia Gold to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange following completion of Reverse Takeover with Hunt Mining to create South American Gold and Silver Production and Exploration Entity

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGDC) is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange following the completion of its reverse takeover transaction with Hunt Mining Corp. Patagonia has mineral rights to over 250 properties in several Provinces in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.



Patagonia is focused on the Calcatreu gold and silver project (“Calcatreu”) in Rio Negro Province, Argentina and the Cap Oeste underground resource, with the potential for processing at the Mina Martha plant in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Calcatreu Gold and Silver Project

The Company acquired Calcatreu, located in the Rio Negro Province of Argentina, from Pan American Silver in January 2018. The Company initiated exploration work at Calcatreu shortly after acquiring the project. The 2018 exploration program consisted of a 30-line km Pole-Dipole Inverse Polarization geophysics survey, mapping and geochemical sampling program. Further diamond drilling was conducted in 2018, which focused on testing geophysical anomalies at several targets along strike from the main gold-silver mineralization trends at Calcatreu. In conjunction with ongoing geophysical surveys, the exploration team will be carrying out updated field reconnaissance and mapping study and geochemical rock chip sampling for the remainder of the land package.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer

Patagonia Gold Corp

T: +54 11 5278 6950

E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

