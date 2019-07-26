uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



2019 Wells Fargo Biotech Corporate Access Day, July 30, Boston, MA.



• Members of uniQure’s management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, July 30.



• Members of uniQure’s management team will attend and participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, July 30. 11 th Annual Bioprocessing Summit, August 12 – 16, Boston, MA.



• On Thursday, August 15 th at 4:15 p.m. ET, Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., VP Global Pharmaceutical Development at uniQure, will be presenting “rAAV Large Scale Manufacturing using the Baculovirus Expression Vector Systems (BEVS) technology”



• On Thursday, August 15 at 4:15 p.m. ET, Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., VP Global Pharmaceutical Development at uniQure, will be presenting “rAAV Large Scale Manufacturing using the Baculovirus Expression Vector Systems (BEVS) technology” Reimbursement and Access 2019 Conference, August 13 – 14, Philadelphia, PA.



• Nick Li, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director Health Economics and Outcomes Research at uniQure, will be participating in the panel discussion “Building Value and Establishing Market Access Pathways for Cell and Gene Therapies” on Wednesday, August 14 th at 11:15 a.m. ET.



• Nick Li, Ph.D., MBA, Senior Director Health Economics and Outcomes Research at uniQure, will be participating in the panel discussion “Building Value and Establishing Market Access Pathways for Cell and Gene Therapies” on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:15 a.m. ET. Hemophilia Drug Development Conference (HDD), August 20 – 22, Boston, MA.



• Sander van Deventer , M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer at uniQure, will be presenting on the “Significance of Neutralizing Antibodies in Gene Therapy in Hemophilia ” on Thursday, August 22nd at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington’s disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts For Investors: For Media: Maria E. Cantor Eva M. Mulder Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Direct: 339-970-7558



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.