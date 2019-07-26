National Police creates intelligence bodies to fight crime

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 26 - The National Police (PN) plans to create investigative and intelligence agencies to reinforce the fight against crime and to conform to its performance, within the framework of the new Organic Statute of the corporation, announced on Wednesday the commander-general, Paulo de Almeida.,

The new Organic Statute of the National Police, recently approved by Presidential Decree, establishes two bodies that will ensure the investigation of criminal acts, namely the Police Intelligence Directorate and the Criminal Offenses Investigation.

The bylaws provide for the first to plan, research, collect, centralize, analyze and classify information of police interest, with a view to assisting the activity of the forces and the decision-making process of the superior command.

In the meantime, it will be incumbent upon the Criminal Offenses Investigation Directorate to define procedures, control and coordinate criminal investigation activity and to instruct criminal cases within the competence of the PN.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.