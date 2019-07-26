Atorvastatin API Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 3.34%, to reach USD 4,25,804.16 thousand by 2023, Says MRFR

Global Atorvastatin API Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertriglyceridemia, Dyslipidemia and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) and Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018- 2023

According to a new report published by Market Research Future titled," Atorvastatin API Market by Application, Region, End-user: Global Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2023."

Market Highlights

The global atorvastatin API market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,25,804.16 thousand by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period.

The hypercholesterolemia segment is expected to lead the market and register a substantial CAGR to reach USD 2,10,753.23 thousand by the end of 2023. High prevalence of hypercholesterolemia is expected to drive the atorvastatin API market growth. Additionally, the segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.09% from 2018 to 2023.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 40.64% in 2017, and the regional market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR. The Chinese market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 5.86% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Market Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (India), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India), Ind-Swift Labs Ltd (India), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (India), Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China), Anuh Pharma Ltd (India), Centrient Pharmaceuticals (The Netherlands), and Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India) as the key players in the global atorvastatin API market.

Segment Analysis

Regional Analysis

The European Atorvastatin API market is estimated to exceed USD 1,31,094.04 thousand by 2023. High prevalence of hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia are driving the growth of the Atorvastatin API market in the region. France is the major contributor to the growth of the regional market, followed by the UK.

Key Findings of the Study:

The global Atorvastatin API market is projected to reach over USD 4,25,804.16 thousand by 2023 at 3.34% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023.

North America accounted for the largest market share with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

The hypercholesterolemia segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period owing to the rising rate of hypercholesterolemia cases.

Key manufacturers are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies.

Intended Audience

Atorvastatin API Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

