TRADE: Commission publishes the latest updates on trade and investment talks with Australia, New-Zealand, Indonesia, Chile and China

Agreements | Brussels, 26 July 2019

As part of its commitment to transparency, implemented since the beginning of the current Commission mandate, the European Commission today published its regular reports summarising the latest progress in trade negotiations with Australia, Chile, Indonesia and New Zealand, as well as the investment talks with China.

This relates the negotiating rounds that took place from 17 to 21 June with Indonesia, from 1 to 5 July with Australia, the following week (8-17 July) with New Zealand, and just a week ago (14-19 July) with Chile.

In addition, the Commission has made publicly available the latest EU text proposals presented in the talks with Australia and New Zealand. For all the details, please see our trade transparency page, as well as the page dedicated to all ongoing and concluded EU trade agreements.