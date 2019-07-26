3D Reconstruction Technology Market is Grow at CAGR of 23% by Forecast to 2023, Assets to MRFR

3D Reconstruction Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 23% during the forecast period 2017-2023 and 3D Reconstruction Technology Market: By Construction Method (Active, Passive), Type (3D reconstruction software, based on images and video), Application (Computer aided geometric design (CAGD).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a new report on the global 3D reconstruction technology market and has predicted a CAGR of 23% in the market over the forecast period of 2017-2023. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 684 Mn by the end of 2023.

3D reconstruction is an emerging and unique technology which helps to capture the appearance and shape of real objects. The technology has gained massive commercial success since it finds application in multiple use cases.

3D reconstruction technology has promising implications on diverse industry verticals. They are used in archaeology to reconstruct various historical figures, artifacts, or places by building models. Use of 3D reconstruction technology to process images can aid in various developmental processes, which is generating massive demand within the market.

In the healthcare sector, 3D reconstruction technology is being used to improve healthcare outcomes. Using the technology, surgeons are better able to understand the anatomy of a patient, which helps in improving the efficacy of surgeries. Other application areas include gaming, virtual reality, motion capture, robotic mapping, city planning, earth observation. The expanding AR and VR technology is also opening up avenues for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the use of 3D reconstruction technology has percolated within the education and media industry where are highly beneficial for presentation purposes. The market is expected to witness parallel growth along with the growth of the robots, drones, and 3D printing industry.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5105

Competitive Landscape:

Acute3D/Context Capture (Now part of Bentley Systems) (U.S.), Agisoft PhotoScan (the Netherlands),

Shenzhen Zhineng (China), Photometrix, Elcovision/PMS AG (Australia), Shixian Technology (China),

Autodesk (U.S.), Pix4D (Switzerland), PhotoModeler/Eos Systems Inc. (Canada), 4Dage Technology (China), and Matterport (U.S.) are the key players in the 3D reconstruction technology market.

Segmentation:

The global 3D reconstruction technology market has been segmented based on construction method, type, and application.

By construction method, the 3D Reconstruction Technology Market has been segmented into active and passive.

By type, the 3D reconstruction market has been segmented into 3D reconstruction software, based on images and video, based on 3D scanning.

By application, the 3D reconstruction technology market has been segmented into culture heritage and museum, films & games, 3D printing, drones, and robots. Computer-aided geometric design (CAGD), computer graphics, computer animation, computer vision, medical imaging, computational science, virtual reality, digital media, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the 3D reconstruction technology market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America has assumed leadership in the global 3D reconstruction technology market. The high adoption rate of 3D imaging technology across various industry verticals has uplifted the growth of the market.

Europe market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The use of 3D reconstruction technology has increased considerably due to ongoing efforts to conserve historical architectures in monuments, which has added fuel to the market growth.

The APAC 3D construction technology market has gained rapid momentum due to escalating adoption of the technology in the region. Expanding construction industry and increased emphasis on the preservation of cultural heritage buildings can be credited for the expansion of the market at a torrid pace, which is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, rapid industrialization in the region has generated demand for 3D reconstruction technology from diverse industry verticals.

Browse Full Report Details @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-reconstruction-technology-market-5105

Industry Updates:

January 2019 - a team of researchers from the University of Washington introduced a new technique which could be a milestone in the 3D reconstruction technology. The new technique cuts 2D image characters straight from static images to transform them into 3D animations. Dubbed as the Photo Wake-Up method can be used along with other techniques to create realistic assets.

Related Reports:

3D Sensor Market Research Report: By Technology (Projected Light/Structured Light, Stereo Vision, Time-of-Flight and Ultrasound), Type (Acoustic Sensor, Accelerometer, Image Sensor and others), End User (Industrial, Automotive, Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics and Healthcare and Medical Devices) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2023.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-sensor-market-1104

3D Printing Market Information, By Material (Metal, Polymer, Nylon, Ceramic), by Technology (SLA, DLP, FDM, SLS, SLM, EBM, LOM), by Operational Model (In-house, Service Provider), by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Plastics, Electronics) - Forecast 2016-2027 .

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-printing-market-1031

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.