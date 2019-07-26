Huge Demand of Cosmetics for Men Market 2019-2025 | Consumption,Demand,Trend,Marketing Strategy,Application,End-User
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report mainly studies the cosmetics for men. Cosmetics are materials or products used to enhance or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. Several cosmetics are designed for use of applying to the face, hair, and body. Most of the men are becoming open minded to cosmetics. It’s no longer a taboo for men to wear makeup.
The global Cosmetics for Men market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetics for Men market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cosmetics for Men market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cosmetics for Men market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Major Companies included In Cosmetics for Men Market
TOM FORD
MEN PEN
BLACK MONSTER
Clinique
Menaji Worldwide
DTRT
Shiseido
Beiersdorf Ireland
CHANEL
Odyssey
Oriflame
Kao
Clarins
BABOR
Amway
L'Oreal
Biotherm
IOPE
DREAMTIMES
PAUL STUART COSMETICS
Cosmetics for Men Market Segmentation
Cosmetics for Men market size by Type
Decorative Cosmetics
Care Cosmetics
Cosmetics for Men market size by Applications
Online
Offline
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cosmetics for Men are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cosmetics for Men market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
