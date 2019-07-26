Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market Outlook 2019-2024: Market Projected to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Source Type (Wood & Non-wood), Molded Type (Thick Wall, Transfer, Thermoformed, Processed), Product (Trays, Bowls, Cups, Plates, Clamshells), End Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for molded fiber pulp packaging was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019.

The report defines, segments, and projects the molded pulp packaging market on the basis of molded type, source, product type, end-use, and region. The study analyzes competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, and investments in the molded pulp packaging market.

The global market for molded fiber pulp packaging is dominated by major players such as Brdrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), UFP Technologies (US), Thermoformed engineered Quality (TEQ) LLC (US), Genpak LLC (US), Eco-Products (US), Pro-Pac Packaging (Australia), PrimeWare-by PrimeLink Solutions (US), Fabri-Kal (US), Henry Molded Products (US), EnviroPAK Corporation (US), Pacific Pulp Molded (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Protopak Engineering Corporation (US), and Cellulose de la Loire (France). These companies use strategies such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and investments to strengthen their position in the market.

Growth in demand from the food packaging industry to drive the market for molded pulp packaging

The molded pulp packaging market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for sustainable packaging, an increase in demand for recyclable packaging products, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste. Factors such as growth in demand from the food packaging and food disposable sectors and the preference for convenient packaging are driving the demand for molded pulp packaging. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific have contributed to an increase in the application of molded pulp packaging in packaging products. However, fluctuations in raw material prices impacting the overall packaging material cost are hindering the growth of the molded pulp packaging market.

The non-wood pulp segment of the molded pulp packaging market, by source type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The non-wood pulp, by source type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2024. Non-wood pulp is generally made from agricultural food crop residues, grasses, and tree leaves that do not have immediate applications. It is processed and used as an excellent alternative for wood pulp, offering the same properties and benefits. Being a recyclable and sustainable source, the demand for non-wood pulp for the manufacturing of molded pulp packaging is contributing to market growth.

Asia-Pacific to gain maximum traction during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest consumer of molded pulp packaging, followed by India. China, with its growing food packaging, food service, disposable, healthcare, and electronics industries, is expected to drive the molded pulp packaging market. India, with its growing inclination toward convenient product packaging, is expected to influence the molded pulp packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market

4.2 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Type

4.3 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Source

4.4 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Product Type

4.5 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By End Use

4.6 Asia Pacific: Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Type & Country

4.7 Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Regional Snapshot

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Sustainability of Molded Pulp

5.1.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preferences Toward Recyclable and Eco-Friendly Materials

5.1.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

5.1.1.4 Strong Demand for Reusable and Sustainable Packaging From End Users

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.1.3.2 Investment in R&D Activities

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Fluctuations in the Prices of Raw Materials

6 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Molded Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thick Wall

6.2.1 Thick Wall Molded Fiber Molded Type Finds Majorly Used for Edge and Edge Protector, Heavy Item Packaging, Auto Replacement Parts, and Molded Pulp Pallets & Trays

6.3 Transfer

6.3.1 Transfer Molded Type Accounts for the Largest Share

6.4 Thermoformed

6.4.1 Thermoformed Molded Type is Ideal for Making Clamshells and Foodservice Disposables Products Such as Cups, Plates, Bowls, and Cutleries

6.5 Processed

6.5.1 Processed Molding Type is an Expensive Type of Molding Technique

7 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wood Pulp

7.2.1 Wood Pulp Holds the Larger Market Share

7.3 Non-Wood Pulp

7.3.1 Non-Wood Pulp Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period

8 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Product Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Trays

8.2.1 Trays to Hold the Largest Market Share Through 2024

8.3 Cups

8.3.1 Molded Fiber Pulp Cups are Wide-Mouth Disposable Packaging Produced Using Wood Or Non-Wood Pulp

8.4 Clamshells

8.4.1 Clamshells the Best Suited Product for Food Takeaway Packaging

8.5 Plates

8.5.1 Demand for Eco-Friendly Disposables Will Drive the Demand for Plates in the Market

8.6 Bowls

8.6.1 Growing Demand for Bowls in the Food Service Disposables Industry to Drive This Segment at the Highest Rate

8.7 Others

9 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Foodservice Disposables

9.2.1 Food Service Disposables to Have Higher Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging Products

9.3 Food Packaging

9.3.1 Food Packaging to Hold the Largest Market Share Through 2024

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Healthcare to Grow at the Second Highest CAGR, During the Forecast Period

9.5 Electronics

9.5.1 Electronics End Use to Grow at the Highest CAGR, in Terms of Both Value and Volume

9.6 Others

10 Molded Pulp Packaging Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Country-Level Market for Molded Pulp Packaging, Globally

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 The Canadian Molded Pulp Packaging Market is Characterized By Strict Regulations Pertaining to Food Packaging

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Mexico to Show High Prospect in the Demand for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Be the Second-Largest Market for Molded Pulp Packaging in Europe

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 UK to Dominate the Molded Pulp Packaging Market in Europe

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Rise in Demand for Convenience & Sustainable Packaging to Support the Growth of Molded Pulp Packaging Market in the France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 The Increased Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging in the Food Packaging Industry is the Main Driving Force for Growth in Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Demand for Thermoformed Molded Type of Containers for Packaging is Expected to Increase at the Fastest Pace in Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in the Global Molded Pulp Packaging Market

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 India to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Japanese Government's Initiative to Downsize Packaging Material Consumption Supports the High Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging in the Country

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Demand for Convenient and Sustainable Packaging to Drive the Australian Molded Pulp Packaging Market

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Turkey

10.5.1.1 Turkey to Remain the Largest Market and Record the Highest Growth in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market in Mea During the Forecast Period

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Saudi Arabia to Hold the Second-Largest Share in the Molded Pulp Packaging Market Through 2023

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Growing Packaging Sector is Expected to Boost the Demand for Molded Pulp Packaging in South Africa

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East

10.6 South America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Brazil to Have the Largest Share in the South American Molded Pulp Packaging Market

10.6.2 Argentina

10.6.2.1 The Molded Pulp Packaging Market in Argentina is Projected to Grow in Accordance With the Food Packaging Sector

10.6.3 Rest of South America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Expansions & Investments

11.3.2 Acquisitions

11.3.3 New Product Launches

12 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)*

12.1 Brodrene Hartmann A/S

12.2 Huhtamaki OYJ

12.3 UFP Technologies

12.4 Thermoformed Engineered Quality LLC

12.5 Eco-Products

12.6 Genpak LLC

12.7 Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

12.8 Primeware - By Primelink Solutions

12.9 Fabri-Kal

12.10 Henry Molded Products

12.11 EnviroPAK Corporation

12.12 Pacific Pulp Molding

12.13 Sabert Corporation

12.14 Protopak Engineering Corporation

12.15 Cellulose De La Loire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9t2z1x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Packaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.