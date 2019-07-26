Pharmaceutical Logistics Market | Industry Insight 2019-2025 | Longistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Atlas Copco, Genco, DSV, DHL

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Analysis (By Application, Technology, Region And Company) And Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical Logistics Industry

Description

In the beginning, the report mentions a comprehensive analysis and forecast of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market on a global as well as regional level. The report delivers complete data from 2019 to 2025 on the basis of the income generation, and existing, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of the market value and volume. Additionally, the report contains noteworthy changes taking place in the market features over the evaluation period. A distinct analysis of impactful trends in the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, verifiable projections, along with macro and micro-economic indicators, regulations, and mandates are also included in the study. By doing so, the report casts light on the attractiveness of each significant segment of the market over the forecast period.

This report studies the Pharmaceutical Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pharmaceutical Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharmaceutical Logistics.

Key Players

The report contains a complete study of the competitive scenario of the Pharmaceutical Logistics Market and the existing trends that are anticipated to impact the market. It recognizes vital players of the market, including both key and emerging players.

The major players in global market include

Longistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Bio Pharma Logistics

Genco

DB Schenker

DSV

DHL

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Zuellig Pharma Asia Pacific Ltd

UPS

SK

DL

Logista Pharma

Petrone Group

AIT Worldwide Logistics

Mainfreight Ltd

Thermotraffic

DKSH

Bestchain Healthtaiwan

Arich Enterprise Co., Ltd

Movianto

FedEx

SFS

Pharmaserv GmbH & Co. KG

Raes

Fiege

Sinopharm Logistic

Kangmei

Dashun

Cachet

Market size by Product

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Market size by End User

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

Research Methodology

The market report has been compiled with the help of many primary (observations, interviews, surveys) and secondary (journals industrial databases,) sources to recognize and gather appropriate information for this all-inclusive market-oriented, commercial, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been applied to determine the market evaluation precisely and to verify the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

