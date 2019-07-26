Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit (Philadelphia, United States - August 27-29, 2019): Innovative Drug Release Strategies That Will Benefit Your Current & Future Product Pipelines

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This intensive 3-Day program will share innovative controlled and modified drug release strategies that will benefit your current and future product pipelines. Engage in dynamic conversation with your industry peers at our multiple networking sessions, and takeaway novel controlled and modified release strategies, which could speed up time to market and save your organization millions.

Extra value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the 2019 Peptide Drug Design & Development Summit (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).



You will learn:

Precision medicine & healthcare delivery: making precision medicine a reality via novel technology advancements

3D printing for biopharmaceuticals: Next-generation industrial scale-up

Localized & targeted delivery

Modified delivery of next generation products

Regulatory guidance for modified release dosage forms

Advances in ocular delivery

Micro and nanoparticle delivery

Parenteral routes of administration

Topical and transdermal delivery

Oral peptide commercialization and delivery

Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery

Oral drug formulation and delivery technologies

In-Vivo animal models & physiologically-based PBPK modeling

Implementing innovative strategies around drug / device combinations

Controlled delivery to enhance product lifecycle

Pediatric dosage forms & delivery

Enhancing macromolecule delivery

Benefits:

50+ industry-led speaker faculty over 2 full days sharing innovative drug development take-home strategies

14+ hours of networking sessions and breaks over two full days to learn from network with pharmaceutical and biotech senior formulation, development and delivery professionals

160+ Senior Participants spanning pharma, biotech and specialty delivery & technology companies

Dynamic Exhibition Hall with multiple leading synthesis, conjugation, formulation development, delivery and modeling experts

Multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies and learn 2 years of drug delivery strategies and approaches in just 3 days!

Network with healthcare's revolutionaries and join our growing community of drug product development professionals

2 Events for the Price of One! Co-located and shared exhibition with the 2019 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit

Agenda



Pre-Conference Workshop Day - Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

9:55am - 10:00am

Registration Opens for Workshop Day Participants



10:00am - 1:00pm

WORKSHOP A: Recent Advances in 3D Printing of Large & Small Molecule Drug Products



3:00pm - 5:30pm

WORKSHOP B: Oral Controlled Release Solid Dosage Forms



Main Summit Day One - Wednesday, August 28th, 2019

7:30am - 8:55am

Registration Opens & Continental Breakfast for Summit Participants



8:55am - 9:05am

Collaboration is King! Ice Breaker



9:05am - 9:10am

Welcome and Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:10am - 9:50am

KEYNOTE: Precision Medicine & Healthcare Delivery: Making Precision Medicine a Reality via Novel Technology Advancements



9:50am - 10:30am

KEYNOTE: Innovating Bioactive Materials: The Cross Section of Drug Delivery and Nano-Surface Therapeutics



10:30am - 11:00am

Breakthrough Innovations in the Next Generation of Inhalation Drug Delivery: Alternative Therapeutic Fields for Drug Development



11:00am - 11:30am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



11:30am - 12:10pm

Development of Accelerated Methods to Predict Long-Term Peptide Release and Polymer Degradation of a 4-6 Month Extended Release Formulation



12:10pm - 12:50pm

PANEL SESSION: Accelerating Time to Market Through Innovation in Formulation Design and Drug Delivery



12:50pm - 2:00pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall



2:00pm - 2:35pm

Combining In-Vivo Animal Models with Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) Modeling to Optimize Oral Controlled Release Dosage Forms



2:35pm - 3:10pm

Nanoparticle Formulation Modalities: Light-Scattering Tools for Screening and Characterization



3:10pm - 3:40pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



3:40pm - 4:15pm

Improving Adherence with Pediatric Dosage Forms - Oral Controlled Modified Release Formulations via Minitablet Development



4:15pm - 4:50pm

DEP Drug Delivery: Developing Enhanced Therapies



4:50pm - 5:30pm

Nucleic Acid Delivery for Enabling MRNA: Enabling the next Generation of Therapeutics



5:35pm

Chair's Closing Remarks, Drinks Reception and End of Day One



Main Summit Day Two - Thursday, August 29th, 2019

8:00am - 8:55am

Continental Breakfast for Conference Participants



8:55am - 9:00am

Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks



9:00am - 9:35am

Utilizing Biopharmaceutical Modeling for Particle size Specification of Oral Extended Release Products



9:35am - 10:10am

Delivery and Controlled Release from Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery & Imaging



10:10am - 10:40am

Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



10:40am - 11:15am

Newly Developed Controlled Release Subcutaneous Formulations for Long Acting Implants for HIV



11:15am - 11:50am

Expediting Product Development for Precision Medicine



11:50am - 12:25pm

Recent Advances in the Commercialization of Sustained Release Ocular Drug Delivery Systems

Matrix-Binding Peptides for Targeted Delivery to Tissues



12:25pm - 1:30pm

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall



1:30pm - 2:05pm

In Situ Forming Injectable Hydrogel Formulations for Controlled Delivery of Peptides and Proteins



2:05pm - 2:40pm

How do you Build In Vivo - In Vitro Correlation to Develop your Release Performance?



2:40pm - 3:00pm

Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall



3:00pm - 3:35pm

Using Solid-State Characterization to Study Amorphous Drug-Excipient Interactions



3:35pm - 4:10pm

Utilizing Novel Modified Release Technologies for the Future of Patient-Centered Drug Delivery



4:10pm - 4:45pm

New Modified-Release Technology & Role of Physico-Chemical Properties of Polymers in Hot Melt Extrusion



4:45pm

Chair's Wrap-up & Conference Concludes

