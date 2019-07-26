Controlled & Modified Drug Release Summit (Philadelphia, United States - August 27-29, 2019): Innovative Drug Release Strategies That Will Benefit Your Current & Future Product Pipelines
This intensive 3-Day program will share innovative controlled and modified drug release strategies that will benefit your current and future product pipelines. Engage in dynamic conversation with your industry peers at our multiple networking sessions, and takeaway novel controlled and modified release strategies, which could speed up time to market and save your organization millions.
Extra value: Attend this August and gain complimentary access to the 2019 Peptide Drug Design & Development Summit (2 events co-located for the price of 1 registration).
You will learn:
- Precision medicine & healthcare delivery: making precision medicine a reality via novel technology advancements
- 3D printing for biopharmaceuticals: Next-generation industrial scale-up
- Localized & targeted delivery
- Modified delivery of next generation products
- Regulatory guidance for modified release dosage forms
- Advances in ocular delivery
- Micro and nanoparticle delivery
- Parenteral routes of administration
- Topical and transdermal delivery
- Oral peptide commercialization and delivery
- Enhancing patient adherence via drug delivery
- Oral drug formulation and delivery technologies
- In-Vivo animal models & physiologically-based PBPK modeling
- Implementing innovative strategies around drug / device combinations
- Controlled delivery to enhance product lifecycle
- Pediatric dosage forms & delivery
- Enhancing macromolecule delivery
Benefits:
- 50+ industry-led speaker faculty over 2 full days sharing innovative drug development take-home strategies
- 14+ hours of networking sessions and breaks over two full days to learn from network with pharmaceutical and biotech senior formulation, development and delivery professionals
- 160+ Senior Participants spanning pharma, biotech and specialty delivery & technology companies
- Dynamic Exhibition Hall with multiple leading synthesis, conjugation, formulation development, delivery and modeling experts
- Multiple innovative go-to-market & take-home strategies and learn 2 years of drug delivery strategies and approaches in just 3 days!
- Network with healthcare's revolutionaries and join our growing community of drug product development professionals
- 2 Events for the Price of One! Co-located and shared exhibition with the 2019 Peptide Drug Design & Delivery Summit
Agenda
Pre-Conference Workshop Day - Tuesday, August 27th, 2019
9:55am - 10:00am
Registration Opens for Workshop Day Participants
10:00am - 1:00pm
WORKSHOP A: Recent Advances in 3D Printing of Large & Small Molecule Drug Products
3:00pm - 5:30pm
WORKSHOP B: Oral Controlled Release Solid Dosage Forms
Main Summit Day One - Wednesday, August 28th, 2019
7:30am - 8:55am
Registration Opens & Continental Breakfast for Summit Participants
8:55am - 9:05am
Collaboration is King! Ice Breaker
9:05am - 9:10am
Welcome and Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks
9:10am - 9:50am
KEYNOTE: Precision Medicine & Healthcare Delivery: Making Precision Medicine a Reality via Novel Technology Advancements
9:50am - 10:30am
KEYNOTE: Innovating Bioactive Materials: The Cross Section of Drug Delivery and Nano-Surface Therapeutics
10:30am - 11:00am
Breakthrough Innovations in the Next Generation of Inhalation Drug Delivery: Alternative Therapeutic Fields for Drug Development
11:00am - 11:30am
Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
11:30am - 12:10pm
Development of Accelerated Methods to Predict Long-Term Peptide Release and Polymer Degradation of a 4-6 Month Extended Release Formulation
12:10pm - 12:50pm
PANEL SESSION: Accelerating Time to Market Through Innovation in Formulation Design and Drug Delivery
12:50pm - 2:00pm
Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall
2:00pm - 2:35pm
Combining In-Vivo Animal Models with Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetics (PBPK) Modeling to Optimize Oral Controlled Release Dosage Forms
2:35pm - 3:10pm
Nanoparticle Formulation Modalities: Light-Scattering Tools for Screening and Characterization
3:10pm - 3:40pm
Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
3:40pm - 4:15pm
Improving Adherence with Pediatric Dosage Forms - Oral Controlled Modified Release Formulations via Minitablet Development
4:15pm - 4:50pm
DEP Drug Delivery: Developing Enhanced Therapies
4:50pm - 5:30pm
Nucleic Acid Delivery for Enabling MRNA: Enabling the next Generation of Therapeutics
5:35pm
Chair's Closing Remarks, Drinks Reception and End of Day One
Main Summit Day Two - Thursday, August 29th, 2019
8:00am - 8:55am
Continental Breakfast for Conference Participants
8:55am - 9:00am
Chairperson's Introduction & Opening Remarks
9:00am - 9:35am
Utilizing Biopharmaceutical Modeling for Particle size Specification of Oral Extended Release Products
9:35am - 10:10am
Delivery and Controlled Release from Nanoparticles for Drug Delivery & Imaging
10:10am - 10:40am
Morning Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
10:40am - 11:15am
Newly Developed Controlled Release Subcutaneous Formulations for Long Acting Implants for HIV
11:15am - 11:50am
Expediting Product Development for Precision Medicine
11:50am - 12:25pm
Recent Advances in the Commercialization of Sustained Release Ocular Drug Delivery Systems
Matrix-Binding Peptides for Targeted Delivery to Tissues
12:25pm - 1:30pm
Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall
1:30pm - 2:05pm
In Situ Forming Injectable Hydrogel Formulations for Controlled Delivery of Peptides and Proteins
2:05pm - 2:40pm
How do you Build In Vivo - In Vitro Correlation to Develop your Release Performance?
2:40pm - 3:00pm
Afternoon Networking & Refreshment Break in Exhibit Hall
3:00pm - 3:35pm
Using Solid-State Characterization to Study Amorphous Drug-Excipient Interactions
3:35pm - 4:10pm
Utilizing Novel Modified Release Technologies for the Future of Patient-Centered Drug Delivery
4:10pm - 4:45pm
New Modified-Release Technology & Role of Physico-Chemical Properties of Polymers in Hot Melt Extrusion
4:45pm
Chair's Wrap-up & Conference Concludes
