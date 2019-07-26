European Road Freight Transport Mobility Report 2019: Market is Highly Fragmented, with the Top 10 Only Accounting for 10% of the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future Mobility: European Road Freight Transport 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



European Road Freight Transport 2019 examines:

Market sizing

Data for the European domestic and international road freight market

2018 market sizes

5-year CAGR growth rates 2018-2023

Analysis of driver shortages and vehicle utilization

Changes in EU Policy:

Analysis of the effects EU policy may have for the road freight sector

Digital Freight Marketplaces:

Analysis of the potential of digital freight marketplaces and their impact on the market and carriers' margins

Case studies on the implementation of different technologies among major LSPs

Road Freight Provider Profiles:

Profiles of major road freight providers - including strategies, finances, technologies used and their implementation

Key market metrics

Key questions the report answers:

What are the implications of driver shortages and what needs to be done to deal with it?

How large is the European domestic and international road freight market and how fast is it growing?

What are the current market risks and how can they be dealt with?

How can road freight companies turn the pressures of technology into potential? What approaches are the leading road freight operators taking towards technology?

How will digital freight marketplaces affect the road freight market and carriers' margins in future?

To what extent will using digital platforms improve industrial efficiency and operator profitability?

Exclusive highlights:

2018-2023 CAGR is lower than the annual 2018 growth rate, but is above the expected growth rate for 2019

The European road freight transport market is highly fragmented, with the Top 10 only accounting for 10% of the market

Improving vehicle utilization is key to solving driver shortages

In the road freight market the logic of using digital platforms is unarguable

As diesel engines are phased out, the demand for automated vehicles will increase as will the need for investment in road infrastructure

The European road freight market grew by 5.3% in nominal terms in 2018, the fastest rate since at least 2010

Key Topics Covered:



1. European Road Freight Transport: Shifting Landscape

1.1 Digital Road Freight Platforms

2. The European Road Freight Market

2.1 Market Structure

2.2 Market Trends

2.2.1 Demand

2.2.2 Supply Chain Fragmentation

2.2.3 Utilisation

2.2.4 Cost Structures

2.2.5 Growth of cost components

2.2.6 The Relative Importance of Domestic and International Road Freight in Europe

2.2.7 The Nature of International Road Freight Transport

2.2.8 Cabotage

2.3 EU Mobility Package

2.3.1 EU Mobility Package: Where Are We Now?

2.3.2 Driver operating hours, weekly rest and return to home country

2.3.3 Safe and secure parking

2.3.4 Cabotage and access to market

2.3.5 Posting

2.3.6 Smart tachographs

2.3.7 Summary

3. Digitalisation & the changing landscape of road freight

3.1 Technology & Innovation in Road Freight Transport

3.1.1 Reality Check

3.1.2 The Democratisation of Technology

3.1.3 Charging Models

3.1.4 Logistics Innovations

3.1.5 Carrier Management & Networks

3.1.6 Digital Marketplaces in the Road Freight/Trucking Sector

4. Market sizing and forecasts

4.1 European Road Freight Market 2018

4.2 European Road Freight Market 2023 CAGR Growth

4.3 Domestic Road Freight Market 2018

4.4 Domestic Road Freight 2019-2023

4.5 International Road Freight Market 2018

4.5 International Road Freight Market 2019-2023

5. Road Freight Operator Profiles

5.1 Top 20

5.2 Dachser

5.2.1 Background

5.2.2 Finances

5.2.2 Operations

5.2.3 Technology

5.2.4 Outlook

5.3 DB Schenker

5.4 DHL Freight

5.5 DSV.

5.6 FedEx

5.7 GEFCO.

5.8 GEODIS / SNCF Logistics

5.9 Girteka

5.10 Kuehne + Nagel

5.11 LKW Walter

5.12 Rhenus

5.13 XPO Logistics Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1zk4g





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Logistics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.