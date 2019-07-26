Global Cloud Security Gateways Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Cloud security gateways are on-premises or cloud-based security policy enforcement points placed between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to interject enterprise security policies as the cloud-based resources are accessed. North America region is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. 

This report focuses on the global Cloud Security Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Security Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
AT&T (USA) 
Bitglass (USA) 
Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) 
CipherCloud (USA) 
Cisco Systems (USA) 
Forcepoint (USA) 
Fortinet (USA) 
Global Velocity (USA) 
Huawei Technologies (China)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Hardware Devices 
Software System

Market segment by Application, split into 
Financial Services 
Logistics 
Electronic Commerce 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Cloud Security Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Cloud Security Gateways development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

