Global Reinsurance Services Market is Expected to Reach US$ 318900 Million by 2023 with 3.3% CAGR
A new market study, titled “Global Reinsurance Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinsurance Services Market
Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer. Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.
In 2018, the global Reinsurance Services market size was 254900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 318900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Reinsurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reinsurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Munich Re
Swiss Re
Hannover Re
SCOR SE
Lloyd’s
Berkshire Hathaway
Great-West Lifeco
RGA
China RE
Korean Re
PartnerRe
GIC Re
Mapfre
Alleghany
Everest Re
XL Catlin
Maiden Re
Fairfax
AXIS
Mitsui Sumitomo
Sompo
Tokio Marine
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
P&C Reinsurance
Life Reinsurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Direct Writing
Broker
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Reinsurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Reinsurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
