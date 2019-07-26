Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Reinsurance Services Market is Expected to Reach US$ 318900 Million by 2023 with 3.3% CAGR

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer. Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux. 

In 2018, the global Reinsurance Services market size was 254900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 318900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Reinsurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Reinsurance Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Munich Re 
Swiss Re 
Hannover Re 
SCOR SE 
Lloyd’s 
Berkshire Hathaway 
Great-West Lifeco 
RGA 
China RE 
Korean Re 
PartnerRe 
GIC Re 
Mapfre 
Alleghany 
Everest Re 
XL Catlin 
Maiden Re 
Fairfax 
AXIS 
Mitsui Sumitomo 
Sompo 
Tokio Marine

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
P&C Reinsurance 
Life Reinsurance

Market segment by Application, split into 
Direct Writing 
Broker

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Reinsurance Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Reinsurance Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

