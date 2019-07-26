Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Report 2019-2023 with Global Market Share for Shipments in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell Baseband Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023, 15th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global digital baseband unit (BBU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2018 shipments as well as a forecast for 2019-2023.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

2G GSM/EDGE BTS

3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB

5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB

Features:

2018 Shipments by OEM Vendor

2018 Shipments by Region

2018 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2018 Shipments by Air Interface

2019-2023 Forecast by Region

2019-2023 Forecast by Air Interface

2019-2023 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2018 Review: Upgrades to LTE Advanced 4.5G and NB-IoT impacted new BBU

hardware shipments

BBU Forecast 2019-2023

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

BBU Acronyms

BBU Architecture Definitions:

OEM 5G BBU Examples

Air Interface Definitions

4G LTE Definitions

5G New Radio Definitions

Virtual BBUs

4G/4.5G Frequency Clusters - Non Massive MIMO

4.9G Frequency Clusters - 1st line of chapter 6Massive MIMO

5G Frequency Clusters - Non-Massive MIMO

5G Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2018: A market correction year dominated by pre-5G jitters

1.2 OEM Analysis -It is back to Huawei

1.3 The Chinese Factor-Down Due to ZTE

1.4 BBU Forecast 2019-2023

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR GNODEBS

2.1 5G NR gNodeB Vendor Market Share

2.2 5G NR gNodeB Forecast 2019-2023

CHAPTER 3: 4.9G ENODEBS W/MASSIVE MIMO

CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G ENODEBS

4.1 eNodeB Vendor Market Share

4.2 Mid-Band FDD remains the focus for the industry

4.3 The Chinese Factor

CHAPTER 5: 2G BTS/3G NODEB

CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

6.1 North America

6.2 Latin America/Caribbean

6.3 Europe

6.4 Africa

6.5 The Middle East

6.6 Asia Pacific

6.7 Japan

6.8 South Korea

6.9 China

6.10 India

CHAPTER 7: BBU OEM COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 Ericsson

7.2 Huawei Technologies

7.3 Nokia Networks

7.4 Samsung Electronics

7.5 ZTE

