Global Consulting Services Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A range of consulting services provided by Certified Public Accountants (CPA) and other financial advisers to businesses and high net worth individuals who require specialized advice on capital formation, cash flow and wealth management. Advisory clients pay fees based on services provided or as a percent of assets under management.
This report focuses on the global Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
L.E.K
A.T.Kearney
Deloitte Consulting
PwC
EY
KPMG
Accenture
IBM
McKinsey
Booz Allen Hamilton
The Boston Consulting Group
Bain & Company
Microsoft
GE
IBM Corporation
Siemens
IHS Markit
Cisco
SAP
OC&C Strategy
ZS Associate
Capgemini Consulting
Advancy
BDA
Towers Watson
Mercer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Technical Consulting
Strategy Consulting
Management Consulting
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Government
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consulting Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consulting Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
