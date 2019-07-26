Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Boost by Increasing Medical Needs, High Demand, Latest Advancements, Current Trends and End User Approch Towards Healthcare Services

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by product and service type (mobile devices, mobile apps, and enterprise mobility platform), application (mHealth, enterprise mobility management), end users (hospital/clinics, laboratories, patients), and Regional Competitive Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2022

Market Overview

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market reports have also stated that due to crucial factor such as increasing developments and demands of medical requirements intend to promote the growth of healthcare mobility solutions market in the forecast period until 2022.

Since the time enterprise mobility solution hit the worldwide market, the healthcare industry had been one of the earliest embracers. The latter was also among the first few to make use of this solution, benefitting from various mobile applications as well as mobile devices. On this note, the rise in use of mobile technology applications in the healthcare industry helped the healthcare mobility solutions market to gain momentum.

Competitive Analysis

Codecube, Cisco Systems, Inc., FuGenX Technologies, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Infosys limited, At&T, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Oracle Corporation, FUTURA MOBILITY LLC, SAP SE, Wipro Limited, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., [x]cube LABS, are some of the esteemed companies shaping the worldwide healthcare mobility solutions market.

Growth Drivers and Key Barriers

Smart mobile apps let patients interact with medical professionals quickly. The world over, health concerns are rising speedily, which acts as a huge opportunity for the market. Healthcare mobility solutions help doctors and patients in monitoring their health, resulting in exchange of reports without much hassle. This specific advantage has added to the strength of the healthcare mobility solutions market in recent years.

Significant changes in patient care services have also led the market’s propulsion. Apart from this, increasing appeal with respect to quality, preciseness, less consumption of time, and connectivity of healthcare service have solidified the healthcare mobility solutions market’s foundation further.

With that said, the market could take a hit due to high funding needed for research and development in this field. To counter this, vendors are striving to develop technologies that can bring down the cost of development as well as implementation of healthcare mobility solutions. This factor could come as a respite for the healthcare mobility solutions market in the subsequent years, despite the presence of roadblocks.

Industry Trends for Improved Data Transfer and Connectivity

5G is right on the horizon, the next generation of mobile internet technology. This technology promises better internet speeds and highly reliable connections through smartphones and other devices. It is also expected to revolutionize the field of telemedicine, connecting the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices by establishing seamless connectivity. These factors ensure smooth connectivity at the time of video consultations, in addition, to easily share data files.

Cloud Computing

Cloud systems with mobile apps containing secure links allow healthcare professionals to get access to EHRs whenever they want. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or HIPAA-compliant mobile device management strategies are predicted to gain traction among healthcare professionals. These strategies are noting quick adoption as they ensure that patient data security is maintained, and access to real-time patient data is always provided to the healthcare professionals.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide healthcare mobility solutions market has been segmented based on product and service type, application, and end-user.

The types of product and service are mobile devices, mobile apps, and enterprise mobility platform.

With respect to application, the market is considered for mHealth, enterprise mobility management including patient care management, employee management, & administration management, and others.

The end users in the Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market are hospital/clinics, laboratories, patients, and others.

Recent Developments

June 2019: Bangalore Baptist Hospital (India) has come up with an initiative, which will provide medical equipment, mobility devices and support along with various other aids at cheap cost. Many families in the area are not able to afford mobility aids, which led to the germination of this initiative.

Browse the market data and information spread across 80 pages of the report “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Research Report - Global Forecast To 2022” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market-1970

Regional Analysis

On a geographical note, North America has the largest market for healthcare mobility solutions market. Regardless of sufficient funding and insurance programs, there has been a constant increase in health expenditure in the U.S., which has taken the market growth towards a positive graph in the assessment period.

Europe is the second-largest global healthcare mobility services market primarily attributed to the high penetration of mobile devices, development, and adoption of innovative technologies, and the presence of major companies in this region, which improves accessibility to mobility solutions.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is also likely to be the fastest growing market for healthcare mobility solutions owing to the rapid rise in healthcare infrastructure and expenditure in countries such as India and China. These regions have observed rising awareness of healthcare mobility solutions with a prominence of key markets players in these regions. This will eventually register significant growth in the years to come. Moreover, the rising elderly population in Japan is also likely to fuel the demand for healthcare mobility solutions in the coming years owing to chronic diseases and rapid penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets in use for immediate medication.

