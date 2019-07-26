Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Striking a CAGR of 9.3% By 2023 | Increasing Disposable Income Has Been Playing a Key Role in Influencing the Global Venous Blood Collection Device Industry Positively

Venous Blood Collection Devices Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by By Type (Blood Collection Tubes, Lancet), Material (Plastic, Glass, Steel), Application (Vein Blood Gas Sampling), End-User (Hospitals, Blood Donation Centers), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2023

Market Overview

Venous blood collection devices consist of holders, needles, collection tubes, and other devices which find wide application in collecting blood samples. They extend protection against radiation and contamination apart from offering mechanical protection. The worldwide venous blood collection devices market growth has been upheld primarily by increasing demand for diagnostic services. The prevalence of global chronic diseases is expanding at an alarming pace which persuades high demand for screening services and subsequently surges the development of the worldwide venous blood collection devices market. This situation has been complemented by increasing health awareness and rising disposable income among consumers. Medical device manufacturers are endeavoring towards product improvement in order to meet the soaring demand. This has resulted in the requirement of progressive venous blood collection devices which can be used for safer blood collection. Additionally, development in product portfolio by notable medical device manufacturers have resulted in the merging of the worldwide venous blood collection devices market.

However, the market growth can be restricted by risks linked to pricing pressure, inferior quality product from local manufacturers, and contamination.

Competitive Analysis

The global venous blood collection devices market has been dominated by prominent players such as Narang Medical (India), Fisher Scientific (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.) (U.S.), Vital Diagnostice (ELITech Group) (U.S.), Allegro Medical Supplies Inc. (Scrip Products Corporation) (U.S.), Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sarstedt AG & Co (U.S.), CDRICH (China), Hongyu Medical (China), Qiagen NV (Netherlands), Improve Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Soya Green Tec Co., Ltd. (South Korea), NIPRO Medical Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), KHB (U.S.), SanLI (Myanmar.), Greiner Bio One International GmbH (Greiner Group) (Austria), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Biosigma (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Radiometer Medical ApS (Danaher Corporation/ Danrad ApS) (Denmark), F.L. Medical (Italy), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S), and Kabe Labortechnik GmbH (Germany).

Segmentation

The worldwide venous blood collection devices market has been segmented based on material, type, end user, and application.

By material, the worldwide venous blood collection devices market has been segmented into glass, ceramic, stainless steel, plastic, and others.

Based on type, the global venous blood collection devices market has been segmented into microfluidic system, vacuum blood collection system, micro-hematocrit tubes, needles, micro-container tubes, blood collection tubes, warming devices, and others. Other venous blood collection devices comprise blood bags and venous cannula.

Based on end user, the worldwide Venous Blood Collection Devices Market has been segmented into point of care, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, blood donation centers, and others.

Based on application, the worldwide venous blood collection devices market has been segmented into intraoperative blood salvage and vein blood gas sampling. The vein blood gas sampling segment has been sub-segmented into acid-base status monitoring and diagnosis of disease.

Regional Analysis

The Americas represents the most substantial market share of the worldwide venous blood collection devices sector. Wide-ranging usage of screening methods in the developed nations, increasing healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of new medical devices drive the growth of the market in the Americas. Likewise, the promising repayment landscape in the region propels the market growth to a notable extent.

APAC market has been driven by the developed owing to the healthcare sector in the region, particularly in developing economies such as India, China, and Japan. Increased demand for safe blood assortment equipment, growth in geriatric population, and increasing inclination towards disposable items in laboratories can be considered accountable factors for the development of the APAC market.

