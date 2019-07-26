Cataract Surgery Device Market Share will Recorded More than 4.5 billion USD Globally at Growing CAGR of 5.5% Till 2022 | Industry Statistical Growth Predictions 2019

Cataract Surgery Device Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Device Type (Intraocular lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment and Femtosecond Laser Equipment) by End-Users (Ophthalmology Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, to 2022

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cataract Surgery Device Market to achieve a CAGR of close to 5.5% during the forecast period (2016-2022) Stated by Market Research Future (MRFR) It could also predicts the Global Market Share reach the valuation of USD 4.5 billion by 2022.

Market Overview

High prevalence of cataract disease the world over coupled with technological advancements in ophthalmic devices favor market growth. The expansion of market size is also the result of healthcare insurance in various regions and mounting awareness regarding the benefits of cataract surgery.

Having said that, the future market growth rate could slow down on account of the high cost associated with cataract surgeries, particularly in emerging developing nations like India, Brazil, South Africa, and China. Despite that, the overall market could expect a straightforward growth in the near future, as governments are coming up with programs to reduce the number of cataract-related cases, serving a host of opportunities for prominent vendors.

Competitive Analysis

Significant contributors to the cataract surgery device market are STAAR Surgical Company (U.S.), Alcon, Inc. (U.S), Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), NIDEK Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (U.S.), Essilor International S.A. (France), Carl Zeiss Meditech AG (Germany), Opcon Corporation (Japan) to name a few.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that unoperated is one of the leading causes of visual impairment, having accounted for almost 33% of the worldwide population in 2014. It adds that about 90% of the total population of visually impaired are in developing economies. These growing numbers clearly indicate the increasing demand for the cataract surgery market. The global market also benefits from the expanding geriatric population combined with the rising prevalence of cataract disorders. Boost in research and development (R&D) expenditure to accelerate the efficiency of cataract surgery devices, like MiLoop cataract device by IanTech are bound to present lucrative opportunities to the key market players in the subsequent years.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market for cataract surgery device has been segmented on the basis of device type and end-user.

The device types mentioned in the report are intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD), phacoemulsification equipment, and femtosecond laser equipment. Intraocular lens (IOL) segment covers the most significant share of 79% in the cataract surgery device market.

Depending on end-user, the market is segmented into ophthalmology centers, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Industry Update

In 2019: Alcon acquires PowerVision Inc., a move that showcases Alcon's efforts to accelerate innovation in advanced technology intraocular lenses (AT-IOLS). These lenses are the perfect solution that could meet with the requirements of cataract surgery patients.

The report for Cataract Surgery Device Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides detail information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Regional Insight

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa are the key markets for cataract surgery device. Following an analysis of the latest trends, MRFR concludes that the cataract surgery device market in North America is expected to grow at a rate of 4.9%. Europe is the second-leading market which could attain a CAGR of 5.2%. Meanwhile Asia Pacific could expect to grow at the fastest rate of 5.5% in the global market.

North America’s reign over the global market is the result of technological developments in the field of ophthalmology which elevates the efficacy and safety of cataract surgeries. These developments will uplift patient confidence in the treatment and thus, represent a growth-inducing factor in the market. Growing prevalence of cataract because of high consumption of junk food, changing lifestyles and the burgeoning geriatric population aids in market growth as well. The region is also known for swiftly adopting latest advanced technologies, a factor that will do wonders for the market in the long run. Another factor helping with the market growth could be the rising number of FDA approvals for innovative devices and therapies for cataract surgery.

Europe government is continuously working on reducing monetary burden on cataract patients by initiating health schemes and programs. This creates plenty of opportunities for manufacturers in the region. On top of that, increasing insurance coverage for cataract surgery has given rise to patient accessibility as well as demand for cataract surgery devices within the region. These factors are bound to elevate the market position in Europe during the appraisal period.

Asia Pacific’s accelerated growth in the global market is the result of considerable investment by medical devices manufacturers on research and development. This has resulted in the rising number of advanced medical devices and sophisticated surgical techniques, including laser technology and advanced technology lens. With this, the regional market is deemed to be positively impacted in the years ahead.

Middle East & Africa could exhibit restricted growth during the evaluation period. This could be owing to poor healthcare infrastructure and a weak economy in almost every country in the region.

