President of the Namibia Institute of Architects invited to Germany on Information Visit

The president of the Namibia Institute of Architects and lead architect of Kondjeni Nkandi Architects, Prosper Lusale, will participate in an information visit on the topic of “100 Years of BAUHAUS” – Architecture and energy-efficient building in Germany.

The visit for experts from all over the world takes place from 25 to 31 August 2019 in Berlin and Dessau and is part of the Visitors Programme of the Federal Republic of Germany. Chargée d’ Affaires of the Embassy, Ellen Gölz, handed over the letter of invitation and wished him interesting experiences. Mr. Lusale is the only participant from Africa chosen as a participant. .

The focus of the trip is on architectural tradition in Germany – from modernism to today’s energy-efficient buildings. Talks will take place in Berlin at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development as well as the German Energy Agency and the Federal Environment Agency.

Support programmes at national, regional and municipal level will also be looked at with presentations of model projects and examples of innovative solutions in the field of energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly buildings in Berlin, as well as improved energy efficiency in large residential areas, micro smart grid and power to heat/power to cool plants.

On an excursion to Dessau, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the group will visit the ‘BAUHAUS’ -buildings. Between 1919 and 1933 the BAUHAUS -movement revolutionized architectural and aesthetic thinking and practice in the 20th century. The buildings in are fundamental representatives of Classical Modernism, directed towards a radical renewal of architecture and design.



