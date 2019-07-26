USAID Administrator Mark Green's Meeting with World Bank President David Malpass

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Tom Babington:

On July 25, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with World Bank President David Malpass to discuss the outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Administrator Green commended the World Bank's leadership in the response, including its considerable financial contributions to combat Ebola in the DRC. Administrator Green and President Malpass also affirmed their shared commitment to ending this outbreak as soon as possible and discussed the World Bank's role in responding to the crisis, including how to best work with the Government of the DRC to strengthen governance and public-health interventions.



