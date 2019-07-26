Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange

Alkiviades David has created the Swissx Bank of Cannabis to facilitate legal cannabis transactions worldwide; SWX Coin is backed by a bank of proprietary hemp strain seeds worth $750 million and $250 million in Swiss Francs pegged to global price of hemp; the Swissx Global Hemp Exchange will provide analytics and pricing as well as a forum for trade

/EIN News/ -- Gstaad, Switzerland, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Updated: Alkiviades David and his Swiss-based consortium have launched The Swissx Bank of Cannabis headquartered in Gstaad and with a Caribbean headquarters to be named soon. The Bank also operates SWX Coin, a cryptocurrency based on Bitcoin's blockchain with single unit pricing is pegged directly to the median global price of premium hemp flower. The Swissx Global Hemp Exchange will also provide the entire industry with a secondary market where futures and other trades can be made based on its global market analytics.

Initially the bank and its coin will manage all of Swissx’s financial transactions with its many partners in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, but the bank is also a turn-key solution for the entire Cannabis sector, providing a secure, transparent venue for all transactions, and a coin tied to a commodity. The CBD-hemp business is expected to reach $24 billion in the U.S. alone by 2023.

Download the Swissx wallet here: http://wallet.swissx.com



Swissx also announced that former Prime Minister of St. Kitts-Nevis Denzil Douglashas joined the Swissx Bank of Cannabis board. Douglas, who is also known as the Founder and CEO of his social and environmental impact non-profit, the Global Lifestyle Group, has already been acting as a Caribbean business development consultant for Swissx. The Swissx Bank of Cannabis and the Swissx Global Hemp Exchange will soon name a Caribbean capitol as regional headquarters from a shortlist of competing offers.

The Swissx Bank of Cannabis launched with the backing of $750 million dollars worth of premium Swissx Cherry Wine and Donald Trump seeds and $250 million in Swiss Francs. The Farmer’s Wallet within the SWX Coin block-chain has been set up to pay members of the Swissx Hemp Farmers’ Cooperative. The international cooperative, which is growing quickly across the Caribbean, was set up to keep up with the demand for Swissx Hemp Flower products, and provides proprietary hemp strains, training, and a guarantee to purchase all crops grown by its participating farmers.

Farmers are paid in SWX Coin from the Farmer’s Wallet which is redeemable for cash anytime, without restriction, from the bank’s vaults in Gstaad, Switzerland or regional offices in the Caribbean. Outside of the Farmer’s Wallet, surplus hemp is sold to third party buyers using SWX Coins that they purchase from Swissx Bank of Cannabis.

The Swissx Global Hemp Exchange will monitor and analyze thousands of data streams including predictive crop software. The Exchange will initially handle Swissx’s surplus crop at preferred rates but will eventually become the authority for the entire Cannabis sector for trusted pricing and trading.

For added speed and security the Swissx Bank of Cannabis and SWX Coin operate on D-Wave Technology's advanced quantum computers.

Swissx, the first company to take safe, legal, CBD products into the mainstream, has recently developed a massive international cooperative farming operation with acres already planted in California and Puerto Rico, and 5000 more acres under contract across the Caribbean. Swissx CBD products are distributed globally in premium health food stores, doctors offices, and in mass market outlets such as 7-11 convenience stores. The products have been endorsed by Mike Tyson, Scott Disick, of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Dave Navarro of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Chief Keef, Lil Wayne, Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong, Donatella Versace, Jonathan Rhys Myers and many more.

Swissx Genetics, with labs in Switzerland and South Korea, has developed the purest and most powerful CBD-only strains of hemp available and Head of Genetics Dr. Olof Olson continues to modify using genetic modification and some highly unconventional radiation-based experiments to continue to develop a strain so distinctive it becomes its own genus. (The division of Swissx is also working on animal cloning and de-extinction).

Alki David’s efforts in the Caribbean have been praised by agricultural and business leaders, as well as government officials, for their fairness and their urgency.

“First we changed the game for CBD products, then we created tremendous opportunity for farmers and their regional economies throughout the Caribbean," said Alki David, CEO and Founder of Swissx. “Now we’ve used Swiss financial know-how to create the first bank and cryptocurrency entirely optimized for the legal cannabis industry. The Swissx Global Exchange will be an authoritative resource for the entire industry, better than Nielsen, bigger than Nasdaq. Together, the Bank and Currency and Exchange don’t just insure Swissx’s international operations run perfectly, it will become the engine for the fastest growing business sector in the world.”

Swissx is supported by Alki David’s companies, FilmOn Networks, a pioneering, global streaming TV service, Hologram USA, the original celebrity hologram and telepresence company, and the digital distribution platform Octiive. Partners of Alki David’s companies include Universal Studios, Capital Cities/ABC, the House of Dior, Universal Music Group, Tyson Ranch, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NBCUniversal, and many more.

For more infromation: https://swissx.com

Attachment

Owen Swissx Owen@thoughtgangmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.