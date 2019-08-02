The Tornado The Flight from Western Oz Manticore Carries Dorothy Along Devil's Walk To Safety in the Valley of the Vegans

This Wizard of Oz takeoff is a multidimensional plot-twister that includes an updated original cast and a host of other wondrous quirky social misfits.

IN MEMORY of L. FRANK BAUM Most of us leave our mark as little more than scant ripples on Life's Oceans of Time. Others, however, make waves that carry on and outward to Time's farthest shores” — Peeky ( AKA Bob Moyer)

TAMPA, FLA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toto Tells it Like it Is… “LET THE TRUTH Be KNOWN” - An Epic "Wizard of Oz" Adventure for the 21st Century Reader…An ILLUSTRATED contemporary and commemorative eBook Trilogy celebrating L. Frank Baum’s 120th anniversary of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.FOR FREE EBOOK, PLEASE READ ON!The story begins shortly after Dorothy awakens (MGM - 1939 - The Wizard of Oz).Alongside Toto, you will ride in the front seat of a thrilling and emotional roller coaster throughout the magical Land of Oz…and beyond. This Wizard of Oz takeoff, AS SEEN THROUGH TOTO'S EYES, is a multidimensional plot-twister that includes an updated original cast and a host of other wondrous quirky social misfits. This complex and intriguing parody has as much tongue-in-cheek humor as it does original content, adventure, mystery, fantasy, and romance.YESTERYEARFirst published in the year 1900, electrical lighting, indoor plumbing, and automobile ownership were not widespread. There were less than 8000 cars on the road and no more than ten miles of paved roads. “Technology" was a train that could travel in six days that a covered wagon would take six months.TODAY"Technology" means medical miracles, lasers, drones, stealth bombers, satellite surveillance, space station, cyber warfare, and quantum computers. Incredible graphics in games like Minecraft and Fortnight and in films like Harry Potter, and Star Wars, have raised the bar. Today's fantasy lovers expect "fantastic" and it takes "awesome" in books and films to meet those expectations. The Wizard Was Odd trilogy has that kind of universal appeal. The glorious Lands of Western Oz, with elements of fantasy, steampunk, and science fiction coupled with its bizarre inhabitants, and their extreme subcultures will draw today’s fantasy readers and game-minded fans into an Oziian world unlike any other.GET TOTO'S TALE FREE - COUPON TO FOLLOW!Toto's Tale, the first of The Wizard Was Odd trilogy brings the 21st century reader a cast of new and updated characters. Often bizarre and always unique, their personalities have depth and complexity in tune with our times.The story line, situations, and characters’ relationships, though off-world, are real-world with complicated plots, unexpected twists, subtle romance..., mystery, lots of wonder, and some serious magic. Book one, Toto's Tale, loosely follows Baum’s yellow brick oad to the Emerald City. However, not all yellow brick roads are the same. With larcenous literary and artistic license, copious wit, and tongue-in-cheek humor, Toto’s ale will appeal to readers of all ages.In Trail of Tears, the second book of the trilogy, the comrades agree to accept a mission from an eccentric Wizard to secure an all-seeing spyglass held by the Black Queen of the Western Commonwealth. Circumstance require the comrades return East, to the Emerald City by Devil’s Walk through the Underworld.Deadly, dark, and dismal, this treacherous expanse is inhabited by unimaginable evil. The pocks, pockets, and caves that belch sulfur and volcanic heat harbor hungry Firewalkers, the spawn of Hell’s Hearth, Godless spider-like half-human miscreations.Elsewhere, in the Valley of Vegans, the sweet scent of nightshade and cool forest mist rings peace and contentment to the weary traveler while intelligent soul-seeking plants, spiritual vampires subtly work to seduce their victims.And….what would Oz be without its Lying Flying Monkeys? Are they friend or foe...or are these mysterious monkeys as fearsome, twisted, and as dangerous as the other forms and forces from the Outlands, the Dreadful Wilds, and Western Oz, parts unknown.Bedraggled and beaten, those who return come to realize that the Wizard they staked their future on is devious, treacherous, and probably lacking the sanity, magical skills, and desire to grant their wishes. Unpredictable twists of fate lead the reader to an ending unlike any other adaptation, spin-off, rendition, sequel, or Oziian reinterpretation.After you read Toto's Tale, you may find that you like it well enough to read its sequel, Trail of Tears which costs only $2.99. (Sorry neither book is in print yet, eBook only).Toto's Tale and Trail of Tears do complete the two book series, but the epilogue in Book Two, Trail of Tears, leaves most readers itching and twitching for answers. Thus we must create the story for Book Three, Title to be determined, maybe by you!If after you have read both books, Toto's Tale and Trail of Tears, you are eligible to participate in the creation and the writing of the third book. The third book and much of the motivation for the trilogy is to recognize and celebrate L. Frank Baum's "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz". After all, year 2020 will make it 120 years old!Here is the way it works if you want to participate1. Read the Toto's Tale first, then provide a review 2. Read the sequel, Trail of Tears, then provide a review Third: Sign up to win books, printed art, and maps if your idea(s) are implemented in the writing of the third book of the series.Readers’ may contribute ideas for Title, Plot, Theme, Setting, & New Characters. If your ideas are selected, you will win Printed Books, Art, & Maps created for Toto’s Tale & Trail of Tears. And if none of your ideas are accepted, you will still receive an Honorable Mention in the prologue of the third book.Check out the great map of Western Oz and original images that will be offered as prizes USE COUPON CODE "PleaseReview" at checkout to reduce Toto's Tale from $2.99 to $0.00

