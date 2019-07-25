Geocann Appoints Medical and Scientific Advisory Board to Expand Its Leadership Position in Research and Innovation

The prestigious group is comprised of a multidisciplinary collective with decades of well-documented and published work as well as prominent careers focused on advancing the therapeutic benefits of science-backed natural ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes.

/EIN News/ -- FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geocann has appointed the first members of its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board. They will play an integral role in clinical study design, product formulation, the review of scientific manuscripts and publications, and maintaining a laser focus on the newest cannabis breakthroughs and how they relate to Geocann’s capabilities to deliver patented, condition-specific cannabinoid solutions. This esteemed group includes Michael Davidson, M.D., Melanie Dreher, PhD, RN, FAAN, and Raj Chopra. Anthony Petraglia, M.D., who also serves as Geocann’s Chief Medical Officer, has been elected Chairman of the Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Anthony Petraglia is a neurosurgeon and the Executive Director of the Rochester Regional Health Concussion Program. Petraglia specializes in all aspects of spine and brain surgery with extensive subspecialty experience in sports-related neurological injuries. He has presented nationally and internationally on the topic of neurological sports medicine, has published numerous manuscripts and book chapters on various aspects of neurological surgery, and performs editorial duties for several medical journals.

Dr. Michael Davidson is a nationally recognized expert on statins, novel lipid-lowering drugs and the reduction of coronary artery disease risk through diet and exercise. He has been named one of "The Best Doctors in America" by Best Doctors Inc. for the past 10 years and has coordinated more than 1,000 clinical trials in areas of preventive cardiology, published more than 250 articles for leading medical journals, and has written several books on lipidology. Davidson is the Director of the Lipid Clinic at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. His initial research on cannabinoids spans more than 15 years ago.

Dr. Melanie Dreher is one of a handful of medical professionals who have researched cannabis objectively throughout the past three decades. Dreher has been named among the 40 smartest people in health care and served as president of the 135,000 member Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. Her published research is widely recognized as the premier cross-cultural studies of cannabis use.

Raj Chopra is a leading authority on health foods and vitamin supplements. He is acknowledged to be one of the world's experts in chewable multivitamin formulations, timed-release formulations and bio-enhanced supplements. Chopra was integral in establishing Tishcon Corporation as a global leader in capsule formulations and continues to serve as the company's CEO and Chairman. He is the recipient of The American College of Nutrition's Bieber Award.

“Geocann has an unwavering commitment to advancing the scientific discovery and clinical research of cannabinoids,” said Petraglia. “These well-respected professionals will offer counsel regarding Geocann’s innovative product solutions as well as provide invaluable contributions to the unmatched supporting evidence from well-designed peer-reviewed and pilot studies to white papers, meta-analyses, academic lectures and conference presentations.”

About Geocann

Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering new innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically-researched cannabinoids with technologically-advanced and patented innovations that provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including the worldwide exclusivity for cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb®. For more information, please visit www.geocann.com .

For more information and interview requests, please contact Sam Davidson at 970-657-2479 or sam@geocann.com .



